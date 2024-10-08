Dolphin: Always Alpha Launches As First Management Firm of its Kind - Fully Focused on Women's Sports

Founded by Allyson Felix - the Most Decorated American Track and Field Olympian of All Time - and CEO Cosette Chaput, Always Alpha Is a New Subsidiary of Dolphin (NASDAQ: DLPN)

Established to Support and Strengthen the Success of Female Athletes, Broadcasters and Coaches in Every Aspect of Their Lives

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leading entertainment marketing, production and content development company, today announced the launch of the first sports management firm of its kind fully focused on women's sports - Always Alpha - to bolster the industry's limitless potential and address dated, transactional talent management models that were not built for today's multifaceted talent. Founded by Olympic legend and women's rights advocate Allyson Felix, her longtime business partner and brother Wes Felix and standout sports executive Cosette Chaput, the venture is supported by Dolphin's portfolio of best-in-class marketing and communications companies. With the ethos that womanhood is multidimensional and that personal management should be customized to reflect this, Always Alpha aims to empower modern women who are breaking barriers, owning their voices and creating a better future on and off the field of play.

"Young athletes often ask me how I've diversified and consistently grown my business across marketing, media, entrepreneurship, venture, entertainment and impact," said Allyson Felix. "Wes and I did it ourselves piece by piece, out of necessity - because there wasn't another option for transforming our vision into reality. With Always Alpha, we're taking everything we learned and creating the modern management firm I used to dream of existing to help the next generation of talent do the same and build the future they in turn dream of too."

"Women's sports is an underserved and undervalued billion dollar industry," said Chaput. "Women are more than athletes, more than an afterthought and more than the current system is built for. Always Alpha is reimagining modern talent management for today's athletes, investors, moms, entrepreneurs, broadcasters, coaches, advocates and change-makers."

Considered the most decorated track and field athlete in history, Allyson Felix holds a record 20 World Championship and 11 Olympic medals - including seven gold. Felix made history in 2022, winning Olympic gold while wearing her own shoe brand, Saysh. Co-founded with Wes Felix, an accomplished sprinter in his own right, Saysh is a women's lifestyle brand engineered by women, for women. The signature Saysh One sneaker was designed specifically for the unique contours of women's feet, setting a new standard in footwear, unlike traditional brands that size down men's shoes for women. Beyond the track, she has continued pushing for change - including this summer, when she launched the first-ever Olympic Village nursery at the Paris 2024 Games to support athletes with children. At the conclusion of the Games, Felix was elected to The International Olympic Committee Athletes' Commission by her peers.

Over the last decade, Chaput has cemented her reputation as an industry trailblazer - making history as the digital marketing lead behind the successful bid to bring the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games to Los Angeles, before becoming the first female vice president at the major sports agency where she was employed to represent golf's best broadcasters, coaches and the No. 1 player in the world. From delivering award-winning campaigns for global brands like CoverGirl and Beats by Dre to crafting record-setting endorsements, she continues to disrupt the sports industry and the future of women's sports through her unmatched drive and innovative thinking.

Always Alpha joins Dolphin's roster of best-in-class celebrity, influencer and entertainment marketing companies. As the most powerful collective working across entertainment, Dolphin clients received 24 Oscar nominations, 60 Emmy nominations and 25 Grammy nominations this year. Dolphin companies also handle many signature entertainment events, from the glamorous Academy Museum Gala to countless movie and television premieres each year, as well as multiple high fashion events for clients such as Chanel, Gucci and Valentino, among many others. Furthermore, Dolphin sources thousands of brand campaigns each year for its celebrity and influencer clients, and also assists its clients in their entrepreneurial pursuits - most recently partnering with client Rachael Ray in the development and launch of her first liquor brand, Staple Gin, this summer. Dolphin's Impact division also promotes dozens of worthwhile causes and charities, in areas ranging from racial and social justice issues to environmental concerns.

"Bringing our reach and influence into sports, and specifically to support women's sports, is both a natural extension and a strategic no-brainer for Dolphin," said Dolphin CEO Bill O'Dowd. "Modern female athletes and sportscasters have interests outside of their sports. They are celebrities and influencers in their own right. Many of them are also entrepreneurs, with dreams of launching their own products and businesses. And they all care about the world they live in, and want to use their influence to make a positive impact."

"All of those sentiments also perfectly describe Allyson Felix," continued O'Dowd. "I simply cannot think of a better role model or advocate for women in sports than Allyson. She is the most successful athlete in her field in history, which is amazing. But, incredibly, she is so much more. The face of leading brands. The builder of her own brand in Saysh. A woman making a positive impact on the world through her charitable and advocacy efforts in maternal health and other issues. And our mission together, with Always Alpha, is to make those opportunities available to all of our clients. Doing this together - with Allyson, Cosette and Wes - is really a dream come true."

ABOUT ALWAYS ALPHA

Always Alpha is a modern talent management firm fully focused on the limitless potential of women's sports. Founded by Olympic legend Allyson Felix, led by CEO Cosette Chaput and powered by Dolphin (NASDAQ: DLPN), the first-of-its-kind firm is designed to elevate athletes, broadcasters, coaches and change-makers who are breaking barriers, owning their voices and creating a better future on and off the field of play.

ABOUT DOLPHIN

Dolphin (NASDAQ: DLPN), founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd, has evolved from its origins as an Emmy-nominated television, digital and feature film content producer to a company with three dynamic divisions: Dolphin Entertainment, Dolphin Marketing and Dolphin Ventures.

Dolphin Entertainment: This legacy division, where it all began, has a rich history of producing acclaimed television shows, digital content and feature films. With high-profile partners like IMAX and notable projects including "The Blue Angels," Dolphin Entertainment continues to set the standard in quality storytelling and innovative content creation.

Dolphin Marketing: Established in 2017, this division has become a powerhouse in public relations, influencer marketing, management, branding strategy, talent booking and special events. Comprising top-tier companies such as 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Special Projects, The Digital Dept., Elle Communications and now Always Alpha, Dolphin Marketing serves a wide range of industries - from entertainment, music and sports to hospitality, fashion and consumer products.

Dolphin Ventures: This division leverages Dolphin's best-in-class cross-marketing acumen and business development relationships to create, launch and/or accelerate innovative ideas and promising products, events and content in our areas of expertise. Key ventures include collaborations with Rachael Ray for Staple Gin and Mastercard Midnight Theatre.

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, Dolphin Entertainment Inc.'s offering of common stock as well as expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by the use of words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, Dolphin Entertainment's actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in its forward-looking statements. Dolphin Entertainment's forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events Dolphin Entertainment cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although Dolphin Entertainment believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved, and Dolphin Entertainment undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Contact:

James Carbonara/Hayden IR

(646) 755-7412

james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Dolphin

View the original press release on accesswire.com