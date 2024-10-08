Methes Energies International Ltd.: Methes Introduces Biodegradable/Bio-based Chainsaw Oil

Methes Energies International Ltd. ("Methes" - http://www.methes.com) / (OTC PINK:MEIL) is pleased to announce the introduction of their new biodegradable bar & chain oil made with domestically sourced renewable bio-base stocks (bio-content) and branded as b2 biOil "all season" bar & chain oil for use with all chainsaws.

"In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene and with Hurricane Milton fast approaching…end results that include downed trees and powerline lines represents some of our regions' most challenging restoration obstacles;" said Carol Loch, CEO and Chairman of Methes. "Restoration crews must use bar & chain oil during storm cleanup, a total loss application, so by using a biodegradable/bio-based solution versus a mineral oil-based solution minimizes any further environmental devastation already caused by the storm."

It has been estimated that over 20 million gallons of bar & chain oils are lost through application every year as oil is released from the bar after a few revolutions…spraying or adhering to the sawdust all over the work area as virtually 100% of the lubricant ends up in the environment. By switching to a biodegradable bar & chainsaw oil made with American grown base stocks will further help reduce environmental pollution.

b2 biOil "all season" bar & chain oil is formulated for use with all makes and models of chainsaws in the harshest weather condition. Made with domestically harvested vegetable oils (90-95%), the product exhibits excellent flow characteristics and super lubricity even in low temperatures. In addition to the superior performance, the oil remains harmless to humans and the environment, representing an ideal balance between high performance and an environmentally safer solution for the socially responsible end-user/operator.

Branded as "b2 biOil," Methes Energies International Ltd., which trades under the symbol "MEIL" on OTC Markets (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/MEIL/quote), is a totally green "CLEAN TECH" renewable energy company that manufactures and markets an assortment of biodegradable and bio-based bio-lubricants, by combining domestically sourced farm grown bio-derived feedstocks with proprietary technologies for superior performance, all molded around and supporting the four ideologies of being GREEN: renewable, biodegradable, recyclable and non-toxic (earth-friendly).

