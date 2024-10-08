ProEV, a division of Electrical Components International: Electrical Components International, Inc. Partners with TTI, Inc. to Accelerate Electrification Across North America

North America's leading access to world-class interconnect solutions just got better.

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2024 / Electrical Components International, Inc. (ECI) is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with TTI, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway company and a globally recognized leader in electronic component distribution, to streamline the delivery of high-voltage cable solutions throughout North America. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in advancing electrification projects across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, reflecting ECI's dedication to powering innovative, smart, and electrified solutions.

Gabe Osorio, Director of Transportation Marketing for the Americas at TTI, commented on the partnership, stating, "We are excited to expand our world-class product offering to include ProEV high-voltage cables, further strengthening our position in the transportation and electrification market segments and adding increased flexibility and options for our customer base."

This partnership addresses significant industry challenges such as high minimum order quantities and long lead times typical of cable manufacturing. By stocking low minimum quantities readily available for immediate delivery, ECI and TTI support rapid prototyping and development of electric and hybrid technologies, setting a new standard in the industry.

Jarred Knecht, President of ProEV, a division of ECI, highlighted the forward-looking nature of this partnership, "We are not just keeping pace with electrification demands; we are defining its future. This collaboration with TTI enables us to deliver comprehensive electrification solutions that adapt to the rapidly evolving needs of the market. Our joint effort makes high-voltage cables more accessible and establishes new benchmarks for efficiency and sustainability."

Upcoming Event: Join us at The Battery Show where ECI and TTI will unveil the latest advancements in North American electrification. The showcase will feature the innovative ProEV high-voltage cable, now available for immediate delivery through TTI with flexible purchasing options. This event is a prime opportunity to see firsthand how our partnership is driving innovation and setting new standards in the electrification industry.

About ECI

Founded in 1953, Electrical Components International (ECI) is one of the world's leading suppliers of electrical distribution systems, control box assemblies, and other critical engineered components for diversified markets. With 25,000 employees and 40+ global manufacturing locations, ECI is the trusted partner to market leaders with 500+ customers. At ECI, we power smart, connected, and electrified solutions that enable the most advanced technologies to solve the most complex challenges. For more information about ECI, visit www.ecintl.com.

About ProEV

ProEV, a division of Electrical Components International (ECI), is a center of excellence for electric vehicles within ECI. The company serves global electric vehicle players in the development and manufacture of their vehicle platforms. To learn more about ProEV, visit www.proelectricvehicle.com.

About TTI

TTI, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized, specialty distributor of electronic components. Founded in 1971, the emphasis on a broad and deep product portfolio, available-to-sell inventory and sophisticated supply chain programs has established TTI as a distributor of choice to manufacturers in the industrial, defense, aerospace, transportation, medical and communications sectors worldwide. TTI and its wholly owned subsidiaries, the TTI Family of Specialists, Mouser Electronics, Sager Electronics and the Exponential Technology Group employ over 8,000 people in more than 136 locations throughout the Americas, Europe, Asia and Africa. Globally, the TTI Family of Specialists maintains over 3 million square feet of dedicated warehouse space in 30 distribution centers. For more information about TTI, visit www.tti.com.

Contact Information

Erica Fisher

Press Contact

efisher@nexttechcomms.com

732-813-1149

SOURCE: ProEV

View the original press release on newswire.com.