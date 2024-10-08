Accu-Time Systems Unveils stride40 Time Clock

Redefining Time and Attendance Tracking for Small Businesses

WINDSOR, CN / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2024 / Accu-Time Systems (ATS), a leading provider of innovative workforce management solutions, proudly introduces the stride®40, a cutting-edge time clock designed exclusively for small businesses. The stride40 sets new benchmarks in accuracy, security, and convenience, elevating small business time and attendance tracking to new heights.

stride40

stride40 is a facial recognition time clock designed for small businesses.

Optimized Integration with Existing Applications

Resellers can now leverage their existing time collection applications and seamlessly integrate them with the stride40. With ATS' expertise and robust documentation, the integration process is made effortless, enabling businesses to maximize the benefits of the stride40 within their current systems. Furthermore, ATS offers TimeCollect, an advanced time collection application designed to streamline operations, manage software updates efficiently, and drive businesses forward.

Versatility in Clock-In Options

The stride40's standout feature lies in its unmatched versatility in clock-in options. Recognizing the diverse needs of businesses, ATS has engineered the stride40 with multiple clock-in methods, empowering resellers and their customers with streamlined employee workflows. Employees can seamlessly clock in using HID ProxPoint badges, barcode scanners, or the cutting-edge facial recognition technology, accommodating up to 50 employees. This array of choices ensures the stride40 seamlessly integrates into any existing workforce management system.

State-of-the-Art Facial Recognition Technology

Central to the stride40's remarkable capabilities is ATS' proprietary facial recognition system, "Only|You Face." By incorporating advanced facial recognition software, the stride40 ensures unparalleled precision in employee identification, substantially reducing the occurrences of time theft and buddy punching. Small businesses can now embrace a secure and accurate time-tracking system that maximizes operational efficiency and streamlines payroll processing.

Ryan McColgan, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Accu-Time Systems, expressed his enthusiasm for the new product: "We are thrilled to introduce the stride40 to our esteemed resellers and the entire time and attendance software market. This product represents a significant leap forward in workforce management technology, empowering resellers and their small business clients to optimize their operational processes while ensuring the utmost accuracy in time tracking."

Commitment to Innovation

Accu-Time Systems' commitment to innovation remains unwavering as they continue to develop cutting-edge solutions that address the ever-evolving demands of the modern workplace. The stride40 is a testament to ATS' dedication to delivering reliable and advanced time and attendance products, making small business operations more efficient and productive.

About Accu-Time Systems, Inc.

Accu-Time Systems, Inc., an AMANO Company, specializes in building durable and user-friendly employee time clocks for reseller customers to run their workforce management software applications. Options include touch or non-touch time clocks, biometrics, proximity, and swipe card technologies. Additionally, ATS offers TimeCom®, a cloud-based time-tracking solution capable of collecting and transmitting employee data between an ATS time clock, Workday Time Tracking, and Oracle HCM Cloud Time and Labor.

For more information about the stride40 and other top-tier products offered by Accu-Time Systems, please visit https://www.accu-time.com/the-best-time-clock-for-small-business-customers/

Contact Information

Carlos Bernal

Director of Marketing

cbernal@accu-time.com

860-870-5000

SOURCE: Accu-Time Systems, Inc.

