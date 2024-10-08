Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 08.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
EXPLOSIVES WACHSTUM voraus: URAN-AKTIEN vor dem großen Durchbruch – Hier jetzt ZUGREIFEN!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
08.10.2024 15:02 Uhr
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Accu-Time Systems Unveils stride40 Time Clock

Redefining Time and Attendance Tracking for Small Businesses

WINDSOR, CN / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2024 / Accu-Time Systems (ATS), a leading provider of innovative workforce management solutions, proudly introduces the stride®40, a cutting-edge time clock designed exclusively for small businesses. The stride40 sets new benchmarks in accuracy, security, and convenience, elevating small business time and attendance tracking to new heights.

stride40

stride40
stride40 is a facial recognition time clock designed for small businesses.

Optimized Integration with Existing Applications

Resellers can now leverage their existing time collection applications and seamlessly integrate them with the stride40. With ATS' expertise and robust documentation, the integration process is made effortless, enabling businesses to maximize the benefits of the stride40 within their current systems. Furthermore, ATS offers TimeCollect, an advanced time collection application designed to streamline operations, manage software updates efficiently, and drive businesses forward.

Versatility in Clock-In Options

The stride40's standout feature lies in its unmatched versatility in clock-in options. Recognizing the diverse needs of businesses, ATS has engineered the stride40 with multiple clock-in methods, empowering resellers and their customers with streamlined employee workflows. Employees can seamlessly clock in using HID ProxPoint badges, barcode scanners, or the cutting-edge facial recognition technology, accommodating up to 50 employees. This array of choices ensures the stride40 seamlessly integrates into any existing workforce management system.

State-of-the-Art Facial Recognition Technology

Central to the stride40's remarkable capabilities is ATS' proprietary facial recognition system, "Only|You Face." By incorporating advanced facial recognition software, the stride40 ensures unparalleled precision in employee identification, substantially reducing the occurrences of time theft and buddy punching. Small businesses can now embrace a secure and accurate time-tracking system that maximizes operational efficiency and streamlines payroll processing.

Ryan McColgan, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Accu-Time Systems, expressed his enthusiasm for the new product: "We are thrilled to introduce the stride40 to our esteemed resellers and the entire time and attendance software market. This product represents a significant leap forward in workforce management technology, empowering resellers and their small business clients to optimize their operational processes while ensuring the utmost accuracy in time tracking."

Commitment to Innovation

Accu-Time Systems' commitment to innovation remains unwavering as they continue to develop cutting-edge solutions that address the ever-evolving demands of the modern workplace. The stride40 is a testament to ATS' dedication to delivering reliable and advanced time and attendance products, making small business operations more efficient and productive.

About Accu-Time Systems, Inc.

Accu-Time Systems, Inc., an AMANO Company, specializes in building durable and user-friendly employee time clocks for reseller customers to run their workforce management software applications. Options include touch or non-touch time clocks, biometrics, proximity, and swipe card technologies. Additionally, ATS offers TimeCom®, a cloud-based time-tracking solution capable of collecting and transmitting employee data between an ATS time clock, Workday Time Tracking, and Oracle HCM Cloud Time and Labor.

For more information about the stride40 and other top-tier products offered by Accu-Time Systems, please visit https://www.accu-time.com/the-best-time-clock-for-small-business-customers/

Contact Information

Carlos Bernal
Director of Marketing
cbernal@accu-time.com
860-870-5000

SOURCE: Accu-Time Systems, Inc.

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.