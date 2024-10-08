Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
08.10.2024 15:02 Uhr
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TitanHQ Launches New Security Awareness Training Solution for MSPs

SHELTON, CT AND GALWAY, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2024 / TitanHQ, the leading email security provider for over two decades, has launched its highly anticipated Security Awareness Training (SAT) solution. The solution focuses on employee behavior and is designed to help Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and organizations manage human risk and bolster defenses against phishing, advanced social engineering, and sophisticated cyberattacks.



Key Benefits of TitanHQ Security Awareness Training:

  • Real-Time Phishing Simulations: Offers realistic, varied pseudo-phishing scenarios to keep employees vigilant.

  • Automated, Easy-to-Launch Campaigns: MSPs can deploy pre-configured phishing simulations and training campaigns with just a few clicks.

  • Behavior Modification: Focus on human behavior and real-time responses to turn employees into active defenders against cyber threats.

  • Comprehensive Reporting: MSPs receive detailed monthly reports with actionable insights into employee progress.

  • AI-Driven and Tailored Content: Powered by machine learning algorithms, the program tailors its training to individual employees' needs, ensuring a personalized experience that reduces the risk of successful attacks.

"As cyber threats grow in complexity and frequency, organizations need more than standard security training. TitanHQ's security awareness training goes beyond the basics by integrating advanced phishing simulations with behavior-focused training, ultimately empowering employees to act as defenders," said Ronan Kavanagh, CEO of TitanHQ.

TitanHQ Security Awareness training is specifically designed for MSPs. It provides affordable, scalable security training with minimal setup. TitanHQ Security Awareness training is integrated into the TitanHQ cybersecurity platform, allowing MSPs to offer their customers a comprehensive security solution that includes engaging, behavior-centric training programs.

"Our integrated cybersecurity platform delivers maximum value to MSPs, offering a quicker time-to-market, reduced set-up requirements combined with real-world, practical security awareness training & phishing simulations. TitanHQ delivers that seamlessly, allowing MSPs to offer comprehensive SAT to their customers in just a few clicks," said Kavanagh.

About TitanHQ?
TitanHQ is a 25-year-old, multi-award-winning SaaS cybersecurity platform delivering a layered security solution to businesses globally. TitanHQ offers cutting-edge technologies and robust solutions to protect SMBs and MSPs against phishing attacks, malware, ransomware, and other cyberattacks that can compromise data and disrupt operations.

Contact Information
Dryden Geary
Head of Marketing
info@titanhq.com
00 353 91 545555

