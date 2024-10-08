KnowHow Launches Building Leaders, a New Book Tackling the Leadership Crisis in the Restoration Industry

Building Leaders features exclusive interviews with over a dozen of the property restoration industry's most well-respected and innovative leaders on how to tackle head-on the upcoming leadership crisis.

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2024 / KnowHow, an AI-powered leader in workforce training and operational support for the restoration industry, is proud to announce the release of its fourth book, Building Leaders: Expert Insights on Developing the Next Generation of Property Restoration Leadership. This new book tackles the critical leadership gap threatening the future of restoration companies and provides a practical framework to identify, mentor, and develop emerging leaders.

Building Leaders: Expert Insights on Developing the Next Generation of Restoration Leaders

Based on over 250 years of collective wisdom and exclusive sit-down interviews with 13 of the industry's most respected leaders-including Ben Looper (CEO, Southeast Restoration), Mark Springer (former owner, Dayspring Restoration), Holly Murry (President, FRSTeam), and Chuck Lane (VP of Learning and Development, BluSky Restoration)-Building Leaders uncovers how today's pioneers are bridging the leadership gap. By exploring real-world leadership challenges and sharing proven strategies, the book provides a roadmap for restoration companies to cultivate strong, future-ready leaders in an industry that demands constant adaptation.

"The restoration industry is facing an unprecedented leadership crisis," says Leighton Healey, CEO of KnowHow. "Current leadership models aren't built to sustain the future demands of the industry. Building Leaders provides the modern tools and approaches necessary to build strong, resilient leadership pipelines that will carry businesses forward for generations."

The Next Chapter in Workforce Development

Building Leaders is the latest in KnowHow's series of influential publications, following Winning With Workers, Why Workers Quit, and Delivering 5-Star Restoration Experiences. Known industry-wide for its research reports, including the annual State of the Industry report and the inaugural 2024 RIA Cost of Doing Business report, KnowHow continues to lead the charge in providing data-driven strategies that address the restoration industry's most pressing workforce challenges-from talent retention to leadership succession.

Building on KnowHow's extensive bank of existing research-including surveys of over 1,000 workers-Building Leaders addresses the fundamental shift in leadership dynamics driven by Millennial and Gen Z workers, who seek purpose, autonomy, and a workplace that embraces technology. The book equips companies with the tools to meet these demands, offering a fresh approach that blends timeless leadership principles with the contemporary needs of today's workforce.

Building Leaders is available now for download at buildingleadersbook.com, and will launch on Amazon for purchase later this month.

About KnowHow

KnowHow is an AI-driven mobile and desktop app that provides instant access to company-specific processes, streamlining onboarding for new hires and offering real-time, on-demand support for staff in the field. By empowering employees to solve problems independently and fostering a process-driven culture, KnowHow ensures every team member can perform tasks with precision, efficiency, and safety-while freeing leaders to focus on long-term growth.

