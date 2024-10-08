Stratyfy CEO and COO to Speak at Jack Henry Connect and Boston Fintech Week

Stratyfy , a women-led fintech confronting bias in AI and optimizing credit risk decisions with transparent machine learning solutions, today announced that its CEO Laura Kornhauser and COO Deniz Johnson will participate in a series of panels at Jack Henry Connect and Boston Fintech Week in October.

"We always look forward to contributing to lively conversations with financial institutions, financial experts and fintechs, industry partners and other global experts to discuss the latest innovations driving the financial services industry forward," said CEO Kornhauser and COO Johnson. "We hope lending our voices at these pivotal industry conferences help advance critical dialogue and pave the future for a more inclusive, fair and profitable financial system for everyone."

Beginning today at Jack Henry Connect, Stratyfy CEO Kornhauser will join industry experts from FICO, Scienaptic and Jack Henry on a panel about data-driven credit decisions for banks and credit unions. The panel will focus on ways financial institutions can modernize the credit approval process, increase efficiencies, and capitalize on data-driven growth opportunities.

On October 10, Kornhauser will participate in another session, "Navigating the New CFPB 1071 Regulation." The panelists will discuss how financial institutions can navigate the implications, challenges and opportunities of this recently implemented regulation, which requires the collection and reporting of small business lending data.

During the remainder of the Jack Henry Connect conference, the Stratyfy team will be at booth #132 in the Tech Hall.

On October 15 at Boston Fintech Week, Kornhauser and Johnson will both take the stage at the panel, " Fast, Furious, & Fair - AI in Lending ," to discuss how AI is making lending more inclusive. They will be joined by Erin Allard, president of Prism Data, and Abby Nguyen-Burke, senior vice president of Eastern Bank. The panel will share learnings from the groundbreaking Underwriting for Racial Justice program, which Stratyfy and the Beneficial State Foundation announced a partnership on in July 2023.

Earlier on that same day, Johnson will take part in a separate panel, " Navigating Digital Transformation in Expert Mode ," with Diane Zwycewicz Teed, principal at Brown Brothers Harriman, and Ilana Kleynerman, senior product manager at Ryan Specialty. The panelists will discuss how technology is reshaping products and delivery to better meet customers' needs. They will also break down expert insights on AI, integration, and interoperability.

Johnson will then participate in the Fintech Sandbox Innovation Forum on October 16 and 17 at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, a conference featuring exclusive keynotes and networking events with the fintech community.

On October 18, Johnson will participate in a third panel on " How AI Companies are Demystifying AI Risks ." She will be joined by Greg Woolf, CEO at AI Think Tank, Noa Srebrnik, CEO at CitrusX, and Jess Lin, lead data scientist at DataRobot to discuss how AI practitioners actually manage risk day-to-day.

In 2023, Boston Fintech Week featured more than 100 speakers, 48 sessions and over 2,900 attendees spanning 17 countries. The event is presented by Fintech Sandbox, which has accepted more than 350 global startups - including notable alumni such as Kensho (acquired by S&P Global), Petal, TellusLabs (acquired by Indigo), and Stratyfy - since it was launched in 2015. Participating companies have raised more than $2 billion, in aggregate, and created over 1,000 jobs.

To learn more about Jack Henry Connect, visit the Jack Henry website . For more information about Boston Fintech Week, visit: bostonfintechweek.org .

