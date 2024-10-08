Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 08.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
EXPLOSIVES WACHSTUM voraus: URAN-AKTIEN vor dem großen Durchbruch – Hier jetzt ZUGREIFEN!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
08.10.2024 15:02 Uhr
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RICOMM Launches RCD3701 - the Next-Gen 370W GaN Desktop Charging Station

Coming soon on Kickstarter

KOWLOON, HONG KONG / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2024 / RICOMM Introduces the Next-Gen 370W GaN Desktop Charging Station: Ultimate 3x140w challenges the boundaries of charging and is coming soon on Kickstarter.

RICOMM RCD3701

RICOMM RCD3701

RICOMM, a trailblazer in the field of charging technology, is proud to announce the launch of its latest product: The Next-Gen 370W GaN Desktop Charging Station. This innovative charging solution is designed to meet the demands of modern devices with a blend of power, efficiency, and convenience.

The Next-Gen 370W GaN Desktop Charging Station is a testament to RICOMM's commitment to delivering advanced charging solutions. With a robust 370W output and four Type-C ports, this charging station is capable of simultaneously charging multiple devices with ease. The integration of GaN technology ensures that the charging process is not only swift but also safe, providing users with a reliable and efficient charging experience.

The Next-Gen 370W GaN Desktop Charging Station is designed with versatility in mind. Whether you're in a bustling office environment, a creative studio, or on the go, this charging station is the perfect companion for your digital devices. Its compatibility with PD3.1, QC3.0/3.1, FCP, PFS, AFC and DCP fast charging protocols ensures that it works seamlessly with a wide range of devices, from smartphones and tablets to laptops.

RICOMM's Next-Gen 370W GaN Desktop Charging Station combines sleek design with functionality. Its aluminum base enhances both its aesthetic appeal and aids in temperature management, ensuring optimal performance.

The Next-Gen 370W GaN Desktop Charging Station is more than just a charging solution; it's a gateway to a more efficient and convenient future. With its high power output, multiple ports, and advanced technology, it's the ultimate choice for those who demand the best from their charging solutions. For more information, click here.

Contact Information

John Fan
CEO
hello@ricomm.com

Related Files

_DSC1390
RICOMM

SOURCE: RICOMM

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.