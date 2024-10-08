RICOMM Launches RCD3701 - the Next-Gen 370W GaN Desktop Charging Station

Coming soon on Kickstarter

KOWLOON, HONG KONG / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2024 / RICOMM Introduces the Next-Gen 370W GaN Desktop Charging Station: Ultimate 3x140w challenges the boundaries of charging and is coming soon on Kickstarter.

RICOMM RCD3701

RICOMM, a trailblazer in the field of charging technology, is proud to announce the launch of its latest product: The Next-Gen 370W GaN Desktop Charging Station. This innovative charging solution is designed to meet the demands of modern devices with a blend of power, efficiency, and convenience.

The Next-Gen 370W GaN Desktop Charging Station is a testament to RICOMM's commitment to delivering advanced charging solutions. With a robust 370W output and four Type-C ports, this charging station is capable of simultaneously charging multiple devices with ease. The integration of GaN technology ensures that the charging process is not only swift but also safe, providing users with a reliable and efficient charging experience.

The Next-Gen 370W GaN Desktop Charging Station is designed with versatility in mind. Whether you're in a bustling office environment, a creative studio, or on the go, this charging station is the perfect companion for your digital devices. Its compatibility with PD3.1, QC3.0/3.1, FCP, PFS, AFC and DCP fast charging protocols ensures that it works seamlessly with a wide range of devices, from smartphones and tablets to laptops.

RICOMM's Next-Gen 370W GaN Desktop Charging Station combines sleek design with functionality. Its aluminum base enhances both its aesthetic appeal and aids in temperature management, ensuring optimal performance.

The Next-Gen 370W GaN Desktop Charging Station is more than just a charging solution; it's a gateway to a more efficient and convenient future. With its high power output, multiple ports, and advanced technology, it's the ultimate choice for those who demand the best from their charging solutions. For more information, click here.

Contact Information

John Fan

CEO

hello@ricomm.com

