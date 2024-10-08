DAVID'S BRIDAL CORPORATE: David's Bridal Launches Spring 2025 Bridal Collection Through Successful Digital Bridal Fashion Week on TikTok

Following the Success of David's First-Ever All-Digital Bridal Fashion Week Debuting Its Fall 2024 Collection Earlier This Year in Partnership With Jessica Vestal, David's Continues to Meet Its Millennial and Gen Z Brides on Their Preferred Platform for the Launch of Its Spring 2025 Collection

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2024 / David's Bridal, Inc. ("David's"), the nation's leading bridal and special occasion authority, today announced its Spring 2025 bridal collection via an all-digital strategy on TikTok, as part of Bridal Fashion Week. Influencer partners unveiled the collection on TikTok following the success of David's first-ever all-digital bridal fashion week earlier this year where beloved star of Netflix's Love is Blind's season six Jessica Vestal debuted the Fall 2024 collection. Through this unique approach, brides can now explore the Spring 2025 styles on TikTok, then visit www.DavidsBridal.com to order directly.

"With social media at the forefront of today's trends, David's knows brides and their parties are getting inspiration from all different types of digital and social spaces. In fact, 71% of brides say they go to their favorite social platform for wedding inspiration," said Kelly Cook, President, Brand, Technology and Finance at David's Bridal. "That statistic came to life in the immense success of our social-first approach with Jessica for our Fall collection, with social posts generating over 14.1 million views and 273,000 engagements from Jessica's TikTok and Instagram content and our amplification. This success on social resulted in a massive lift in site traffic (+40%) of our Fall 2024 collection. We are confident in working with a similar social-first approach for our Spring 2025 collection, we will continue to succeed in reaching our Gen Z and Millennial brides and bridesmaids where they are at."

To stay ahead of the curve, David's has adapted its trend-forward strategy to meet customers with the right message, at the right time, on the right platform, establishing a commanding presence across channels. As a result, David's has seen incredible growth and performance on social this year, growing its TikTok following by over 50% since Jan. 1, and earning almost 200% more engagements on TikTok this year compared to last.

Beyond prioritizing its trend-forward strategy on social, David's leaned into today's timely fashion trends when designing its Spring 2025 collection, promising breathtaking craftsmanship while merging boutique-quality allure with unbeatable value. Brides can look forward to a treasure trove of styles across David's exclusive bridal brands - DB Studio, Melissa Sweet, heritage brand Oleg Cassini and premier brand Galina Signature - including:

Modern Necklines: From sculpted to scoop and square, there is a neckline to reflect each unique bridal style.

Bodice Details: Corsetry, sheer, basque waists and intricate beading allow her to highlight her figure while exuding elegance and class.

Fresh Florals: Intricate 3D florals, dainty appliques and floral lace add eye-catching dimensions and a touch of natural beauty to her special dress.

Quiet Luxury: Timeless styles in lustrous fabrics to let her natural beauty shine through.

Statement Sleeves: From classic off-the-shoulder to removable, billow and applique-adorned, a sleeve of her choice will elevate her confidence and flair.

The Spring 2025 collection also leans into the clean and modern aesthetic while maintaining David's commitment to affordable luxury - expanding exquisite ball gowns under $500 for the budget bride and up to $2,500 for stunning gowns, which are easily comparable to boutique gowns of $5,000 or more.

"I'm especially proud of the craftsmanship found within our Spring 2025 collection," said Nancy Viall, President, Merchandising and Supply Chain at David's Bridal. "Each dress is meticulously hand-designed and crafted, with exquisite artistry in every stitch thanks to our in-house bridal designers. Plus, we offer specialized fit based on the real bodies of 10,000 women, and options flattering all sizes and body types from 0-30W, tall and petite. I know all our brides-to-be will fall in love with this collection and appreciate the superior quality at an unbeatable value."

In addition to accessing the new Spring collection, brides can take advantage of exclusive perks and deals through Diamond Bride, an extension of the Diamond Loyalty Program, allowing them to share the gift of fashion with everyone in their bridal party. With almost three million members, David's Diamond Loyalty program is the industry's only loyalty program offering shoppers the best perks and deals, allowing her to save every time she shops - and earn points for a FREE Honeymoon.

To learn more about the captivating new Spring 2025 collection and shop, visit www.DavidsBridal.com,@davidsbridal on TikTok and @davidsbridal on Instagram.

About David's Bridal

With 70 years of experience dressing guests for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal is built on the ethos of making dreams happen. David's Bridal is dedicated to innovating solutions that serve her, including Pearl by David's, which includes a wedding website, a universal wedding registry, a robust wedding checklist, and a new vendor marketplace that beautifully pairs brides to their perfect vendor partners. David's also launched the industry's only loyalty program, Diamond Loyalty Program. This program, with almost three million members, provides perks and deals from partners like The Black Tux, Shutterfly, Little Tuxedos and much more, plus provides brides an opportunity to win a free honeymoon.

With more than 190 stores located across the U.S., Canada, and franchise locations in Mexico, we offer the convenience of one-stop shopping for every magical event in her life including weddings, Quinceañeras, graduations, proms, and communions, or simply making the world her runway and beyond. To learn more about David's Bridal, visit www.DavidsBridal.com, download the Planning App, and connect on social media through Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, Facebook, X, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

