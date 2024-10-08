Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 08.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
EXPLOSIVES WACHSTUM voraus: URAN-AKTIEN vor dem großen Durchbruch – Hier jetzt ZUGREIFEN!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
08.10.2024 15:02 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Shaked Law Firm Launches 'Road to Recovery' Podcast to Empower Trucking Accident Victims

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2024 / Shaked Law Firm, a leading personal injury firm in Miami, is proud to announce the launch of its new podcast "Road to Recovery." Hosted by renowned trial attorney Sagi Shaked, the podcast provides legal guidance and support to victims of trucking accidents.

Sagi Shaked, Personal Injury Lawyer in Miami, Florida

Sagi Shaked, Personal Injury Lawyer in Miami, Florida



Sagi Shaked, founder of Shaked Law Personal Injury Lawyers, is ranked among the Top 100 Trial Lawyers in the United States. He brings over 15 years of experience in personal injury law, specializing in trucking accidents, wrongful death, and complex litigation cases. With a proven track record of success and a deep commitment to client advocacy, Shaked is passionate about helping victims navigate the legal complexities following a trucking accident.

"Road to Recovery" is designed to be an invaluable resource for anyone impacted by a trucking accident.

Each episode will delve into critical topics such as:

  • Understanding your rights after a trucking accident

  • Navigating the claims process with insurance companies

  • Dealing with medical bills and lost wages

  • Finding the right legal representation

  • Coping with physical and emotional trauma

"We believe that knowledge is power," says Sagi Shaked. "Our goal with this podcast is to empower trucking accident victims with the information they need to make informed decisions and seek the justice they deserve. We want to help them navigate the road to recovery, both legally and personally."

Shaked Law Firm has a strong reputation for its dedication to client service and community involvement. The firm has recovered millions of dollars for injury victims in Miami and is committed to giving back to the community through various philanthropic endeavors.

Podcast Availability:

"Road to Recovery" will be available on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts.

About Shaked Law Personal Injury Lawyers:

Shaked Law Personal Injury Lawyers is a dedicated personal injury firm serving Miami and South Florida. With a team of experienced attorneys, the firm provides compassionate and effective legal representation to victims of car accidents, motorcycle accidents, truck accidents, medical malpractice, and other personal injury cases. Shaked Law is committed to securing maximum compensation for its clients and helping them rebuild their lives after an accident.

Contact our law firm:
Shaked Law Personal Injury Lawyers
20900 NE 30th Ave Suite 715
Aventura, FL 33180, United States
(305) 937-0191

Contact Information

Sagi Shaked
Miami personal injury lawyer
marketing@shakedlaw.com
(305) 937-0191

SOURCE: Shaked Law Personal Injury Lawyers

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.