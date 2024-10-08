Paris, France and Geneva, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2024) - OCIM Metals & Mining SA announces the appointment of Xavier Miserez and Maxime Piccot as Corporate Development Director and Sourcing and Due Diligence Manager respectively.

Xavier's role will be to develop primary (mining) and secondary (recycling) sources of precious metals. He will set up offtakes, forward purchases and short-term financing strategies with these sources, while developing commercial relationships with refiners and metals end users. After two initial experiences with a Geneva-based law firm and Ernst & Young, Xavier worked at MKS PAMP from 2013, where he has held the senior position of Head of Sales since 2019. Xavier holds a master's degree in law from the University of Lausanne and a Diplôme d'études approfondies in commodities trading from the University of Geneva. He is also works closely with Swiss Better Gold and the LBMA, where he is actively involved in the ASM (Artisanal and Small Scale Mining) working group.

Maxime is in charge of due diligence for each customer or partner operator, assessing the compliance of incoming flows of physical metals, compliance with AML-CFT best practices and making recommendations. He will audit existing supply chains and prospect new ones, while participating in the overall risk analysis. A graduate of IDRAC Business School, Lyon and the University of Applied Sciences in Mainz, Maxime spent six years with Ernst & Young in Geneva, where he carried out audit and consulting missions in the commodities trading and financial institutions department, before taking up the position of Head of Onboarding at MKS PAMP from 2021. In this role, he was able to assess the institution's clients and prospects in all their regulatory, credit analysis and operational risk dimensions.

"The arrival of Xavier Miserez and Maxime Piccot will establish a strong and vertically integrated OCIM presence in the metals value chains as well as provide us with the dual skills we need to implement our strategy, which focuses on responsible sourcing from the ASM," explains Laurent Mathiot, Chairman and CEO of the OCIM Group.

ABOUT OCIM

Founded in Paris in 1961, the OCIM Group, owned and managed by the holding company OCIM Finance SA, has long experience of managing and financing tangible assets. In addition to its historic real estate business, OCIM has diversified into other tangible assets considered strategic, in particular precious metals such as gold, silver, platinum and palladium, by carrying out a dual and complementary activity as a trader and financier. As a trader, OCIM buys and sells throughout the value chain of the assets concerned, from producers to end users. As a financier, OCIM finances the operations of the value chain, mainly through prepayment contracts. The subsidiary OCIM Metals & Mining SA carries all the financing and absorbs the credit risks. The trading subsidiary electrum SA absorbs market risks such as commodity fluctuations and exchange rate risks. OCIM has teams based mainly in Paris and Geneva.

To learn more about OCIM, visit: www.ocim.com

CONTACT

Laurence Mathiot

Head of Communications & Human Resources

+33 (0)1 88 83 86 17

+33(0)6 48 79 38 95

laurence.mathiot@ocim.com

