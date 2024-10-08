Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2024) - Metaguest.AI Incorporated (CSE: METG) ("Metaguest" or the "Company"), the leading innovator of AI-driven concierge services, announces that the Company has accepted the resignation of Evan Baergen, who has resigned as a Director due to time constraints. The Board would like to extend its appreciation to Evan for his commitment and dedicated service as a Director of the Company.

Metaguest has set December 17, 2024 as the date for its Annual and General Meeting of the Shareholders where the shareholders will vote in a replacement Director.

Metaguest.ai Incorporated is a cutting-edge technology company that develops advanced AI platforms for the hospitality industry designed to enhance the guest experience. Our flagship products are comprehensive solutions that addresses all aspects of the guest journey, from pre-arrival to post-departure. Features include on-property e-commerce with electronic payments, real-time in-room service management, mobile check-out, personalized in-room controls, local experience/event bookings, virtual personal concierge and more. Guests engage in over 16 languages, on any connected device and without the need to download an app or visit a web site. By leveraging the platforms, hotels, resorts and short-term rental property owners can improve their operational efficiency, personalize the guest experience, increase revenue and overall customer satisfaction.

