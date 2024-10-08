Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.10.2024

PR Newswire
08.10.2024 15:06 Uhr
Careerminds Acquires Progression To Enhance AI-Driven Career Development Solutions

NEW YORK , Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Careerminds, a leading provider of global outplacement and career development solutions, announced today the acquisition of Progression, a London-based SaaS software company. Founded in 2019, Progression has developed an advanced AI platform that enables organizations to establish career frameworks and job architectures. This innovative solution empowers employees to enhance their skill sets, supporting both upskilling and reskilling efforts to help them realize their full career potential.

"Progression joining forces with Careerminds is a perfect fit for realizing our vision of our comprehensive career-development capabilities," says Raymond Lee, President of Careerminds. "Jonny and Neil have co-founded and built an innovative software platform that reflects our shared commitment to helping organizations provide an end-to-end, career-development solution. Together, we aim to empower individuals to identify their career potential and navigate their pathways to success. Additionally, they have effectively addressed HR's need for a modern job architecture, incorporating career pathways with a skills taxonomy, AI-embedded tools, and actionable upskilling and reskilling plans that drive engagement and boost employee retention."

"Careerminds' success with their career-development coaching platform, combined with Careerminds' global coaching capabilities, creates a powerful synergy," said Jonny Burch, Co-Founder and CEO of Progression. "Together, we are poised to make a significant impact in the career-development space."

About Careerminds

Careerminds was founded in 2008 as a global provider of contemporary outplacement, leadership, and career development solutions. Careerminds combines cutting-edge AI technology with personalized, one-on-one career coaching for all job levels in major markets around the world. Their modern approach allows the company to deliver industry-leading results including job seekers landing new jobs and employees looking to grow and maximize their potential within their careers. For more information, please visit https://www.careerminds.com.

About Progression

Progression, founded in 2019, is a career framework SaaS software company based in the United Kingdom. Progression's AI powered platform empowers companies to build powerful and scalable career and skill frameworks, their employees to track their own career growth over time and managers to get unique skill-based performance insights. They work with everyone from startups to public companies, with customers with up to 2,500 employees globally. For more information, please visit https://www.progression.co.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/careerminds-acquires-progression-to-enhance-ai-driven-career-development-solutions-302268854.html

