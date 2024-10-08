The Stonebranch UserVerse World Tour provides a platform to explore the innovations that will shape the industry for years to come, helping enterprises automate smarter and faster.

Stonebranch, a leading provider of service orchestration and automation solutions, today announced the launch of the Stonebranch UserVerse 2024 World Tour, a global event series designed to empower IT operations and business leaders with cutting-edge insights on automation trends. Spanning across multiple cities and virtual platforms, the hybrid series will bring together automation enthusiasts, industry experts, and Stonebranch customers to explore the future of enterprise automation.

"We're excited to connect with automation experts and innovators around the world to drive the future of orchestration," said Giuseppe Damiani, CEO at Stonebranch. "With our hybrid format, the UserVerse 2024 World Tour reaches IT professionals where they are whether in-person or virtual."

Hybrid Experience: In-Person and Virtual

The Stonebranch UserVerse 2024 World Tour offers both in-person and virtual attendance options to accommodate the needs of a diverse global audience. Whether participating online or joining a local event, attendees will deepen their knowledge of the latest advancements in automation technology, real-life success stories, and best practices.

Online Keynote: October 10, 2024

Nuremberg, Germany: October 14-15, 2024

Copenhagen, Denmark: October 24, 2024

Columbus, OH, United States: October 28-29, 2024

Key Topics: Shaping the Future of Automation

The events will delve into a range of impactful topics, including self-service automation, observability and real-time monitoring, as well as the future of artificial intelligence (AI) in automation.

Other highlights will include deep dives into orchestration across hybrid cloud environments, plus exclusive previews of Stonebranch's roadmap and product innovations. The in-person events also offer an evening social engagement for attendees to unplug and network with like-minded peers.

For more information and to participate in the 2024 Stonebranch UserVerse World Tour, visit https://www.stonebranch.com/stonebranch-userverse-2024-world-tour.

About Stonebranch

Stonebranch builds IT orchestration and automation solutions that transform business IT environments from simple IT task automation into sophisticated, real-time business service automation. No matter the degree of automation, the Stonebranch platform is simple, modern, and secure. Using the Stonebranch Universal Automation Center, enterprises can seamlessly orchestrate workloads and data across technology ecosystems and silos. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with points of contact and support throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia, Stonebranch serves some of the world's largest financial, manufacturing, healthcare, travel, transportation, energy, and technology institutions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241008441715/en/

Contacts:

Scott Davis

Chief Marketing Officer

Stonebranch

scott.davis@stonebranch.com