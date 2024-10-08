Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2024) - Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) (FSE: 7301) ("Flora" or the "Company") is excited to announce a cooperation agreement with Flowzz.com, marking its expansion in the field German of e-commerce. This partnership will establish a dedicated Flora e-commerce store on the Flowzz Webshop, integrating a wide range of Flora's products into one of the most popular online cannabis marketplaces in Germany. Flora will have exclusivity for accessories, cannabis seeds, cuttings and seedlings.

Under the agreement, Flora will showcase its comprehensive product line on the Flowzz platform. This includes existing shop items, cannabis strains, cannabis flowers, and Vessel products, which will now be easily accessible to customers through the Flowzz user-friendly interface. Flowzz will oversee the creation, ongoing maintenance, and marketing of the Flora Flowzz page, while Flora will manage all aspects of order fulfillment to ensure an enjoyable customer experience. The Flowzz e-commerce infrastructure and targeted promotional strategies will play a role in driving traffic to the Flora Flowzz page.

"German pharmacists, doctors and consumers have relied on Flowzz and its e-commerce engine to educate and purchase cannabis products. By leveraging the Flowzz advanced e-commerce platform, we can reach a broader audience and enhance our customer engagement in Germany. This partnership highlights our dedication to growth in the digital space," said Clifford Starke, Chief Executive Officer.

Flowzz.com is a dynamic e-commerce platform specializing in the distribution of cannabis products, accessories, and wellness solutions across Europe. The platform contains detailed information about cannabis brands, prices, quantities and important qualitative information. Since its inception, it has gained recognition for its seamless shopping experience, product offerings, and a customer-centric approach. Flowzz has built an impressive portfolio of partnerships with cannabis brands and has distinguished itself as a trusted source for both medical and recreational cannabis products.

On April 1, 2024, Germany legalized recreational cannabis. With approximately 230,000 medical cannabis patients prior to legalization, Germany continues to lead the way in European medical cannabis. This only represents 0.28% of the German population. As of February 2024, it has been assessed that 4.5 million Germans use cannabis. Following Germany are Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Denmark, and the Czech Republic, with the total number of cannabis patients in Europe estimated to be 500,000 in 2024, and growth of around 500% is expected over the next five years. With Germany emerging as one of the largest cannabis markets in the world, this regulatory shift is expected to fuel growth in both product demand and revenue opportunities. "This partnership aligns with our objective of offering high-quality cannabis products through an accessible online experience. We intend to work closely with Flowzz to deliver a new shopping experience for our customers in Germany," concluded Mr. Starke.

About Flowzz.com

Flowzz.com is a leading online marketplace specializing in cannabis products, offering a comprehensive selection of high-quality items through an intuitive and user-friendly platform. Flowzz is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and promoting the best products in the cannabis industry.

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora Growth Corp.'s mission is to become the leading NASDAQ small-cap international cannabis company. Flora is a cannabis-focused consumer-packaged goods leader and pharmaceutical distributor serving all 50 states and 28 countries with 20,000+ points of distribution around the world. For more information on Flora, visit www.floragrowth.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

