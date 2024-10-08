With Full Suite of Customizable Solutions, Avania Is Taking Industry Lead in Offering Targeted, Actionable Strategies for Medical Devices and Diagnostics in All Major Global Markets

Avania, the leading, global medical technology contract research organization (CRO) and advisory services partner, today announced its acquisition of Anagram. Headquartered in Barcelona, Spain, Anagram is one of the leading MedTech CROs in the Iberian Peninsula, providing MedTech solutions to its customers in Spain, the wider European market, and beyond.

Founded in 1998, Anagram delivers a full service CRO model to their customers including diagnostic imaging core lab (centralized quality control and central assessment of images in clinical trials) services. It is focused on cardiology, oncology, and neurology therapeutic areas. They conduct studies in the U.S., U.K., Spain, Netherlands, France, Germany, and more.

Anagram is a perfect fit for Avania, enabling the company to increase CRO business in Spain and providing greater access to a growing MedTech country. The addition will support cross-sell opportunity by adding scale and will eliminate reliance on current outsourcing partners. Avania customers will benefit from an expanded geographic footprint and an enhanced roster of subject matter experts concentrated on areas of key therapeutic expertise.

"The addition of Anagram furthers our vision of becoming a trusted global partner for the MedTech community, advancing innovations from bench to bedside and improving patient outcomes globally," said Jason Monteleone, president and CEO of Avania. "It will provide us with a significant footprint in Spain and Southern Europe and further strengthen our cardiovascular and neurology franchises while expanding our oncology capabilities."

About Avania

Avania is the leading global MedTech clinical research organization and advisory partner with a focus on medical devices, diagnostics/IVDs, and digital health. Core offerings include full service clinical research outsourcing, market access, reimbursement, regulatory, and product development advisory services. Avania's vision is to be your trusted global partner in the evolution of your medical technology from innovation to commercialization to improving patient health and well-being. When you need to advance your medical technology, It Takes Avania.

About Anagram

Anagram is a Clinical Research Organization (CRO) based in Spain providing high quality services in clinical development and post-authorization trials for drugs and medical devices. Services include image central reading (core lab), analysis, and reporting by highly experienced professionals. Anagram has specialized expertise in cardiology, neurology, and oncology.

