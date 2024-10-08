Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
08.10.2024 15:26 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Whirlpool Corporation: Whirlpool Employee Groups in Mexico Team Up With Apoya tu Bosque Local To Plant More Than 5,000 Endemic Trees

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2024 / Whirlpool Corporation:

For 8 years, House+Home ambassadors in Mexico (mostly Whirlpool employees and family members) have teamed up with Apoya tu Bosque Local to plant more than 5,000 endemic trees covering over 5.24 hectares.

Just this year, 100 House+Home ambassadors have planted more than 850 trees!

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) is a leading kitchen and laundry appliance company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home and inspiring generations with our brands. The company is driving meaningful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, JennAir, Maytag, Amana,Brastemp, Consul, and InSinkErator. In 2023, the company reported approximately $19 billion in annual sales, 59,000 employees, and 55 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Whirlpool Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Whirlpool Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/whirlpool-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Whirlpool Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
