Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 08.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
EXPLOSIVES WACHSTUM voraus: URAN-AKTIEN vor dem großen Durchbruch – Hier jetzt ZUGREIFEN!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A19VNM | ISIN: AU3CB0250363 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
08.10.24
12:55 Uhr
98,06 Euro
+1,35
+1,40 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
QATAR NATIONAL BANK SAQ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QATAR NATIONAL BANK SAQ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
99,2299,2909:13
PR Newswire
08.10.2024 15:30 Uhr
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

QNB Group: Financial Results For The Nine Months Ended 30 September 2024

DOHA, Qatar, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QNB Group, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region announced its results for the nine months period ended 30 September 2024.

QNB Head Office

Net profit for the nine months ended 30 September 2024 reached QAR12.7 billion (USD3.5 billion), an increase of 7% compared to same period last year. Operating Income increased by 5% to reach QAR30.5 billion (USD8.4 billion) which reflects the Group's ability to maintain successful growth across a range of revenue sources.

Total Assets as at 30 September 2024 reached QAR1,279 billion (USD351 billion), an increase of 8% from 30 September 2023, mainly driven by growth in loans and advances by 11% to reach QAR905 billion (USD249 billion). Customer deposits increased by 11% to reach QAR909 billion (USD250 billion) from 30 September 2023, due to successful deposit mobilization. QNB's loans to deposits ratio stood at 99.5% as at 30 September 2024.

QNB Group's efficiency (cost to income) ratio stood at 22.4%, which is considered one of the best ratios among large financial institutions in the MEA region.

The ratio of non-performing loans to gross loans stood at 3% as at 30 September 2024, one of the lowest amongst financial institutions in the MEA region, reflecting the high quality of the Group's loan book and the effective management of credit risk. In addition, loan loss coverage ratio stood at 100%, which reflects the prudent approach adopted by the Group towards non-performing loans.

QNB Group's Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) as at 30 September 2024 amounted to 19.5%. Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) and Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) as at 30 September 2024 amounted to 154% and 104% respectively. These ratios are higher than the regulatory minimum requirements of the Qatar Central Bank and Basel III requirements.

Total Equity increased to QAR113 billion (USD31 billion), up by 4% from September 2023. Earnings per share reached QAR1.28 (USD0.35).

Group statistics

QNB Group's presence spans more than 28 countries across three continents operating from approximately 900 locations, 5,000 ATMs supported by 31,000 staff.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2525584/QNB_Group_HO.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1917328/4956145/QNB_Group_Logo.jpg

QNB Group Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/qnb-group--financial-results-for-the-nine-months-ended-30-september-2024-302270159.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.