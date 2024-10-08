The appointment is set to accelerate the product innovation roadmap, while strengthening and investing in strategic partnerships, both of which will fuel continued growth

Recurly®, a leading subscription management platform, today announced the appointment of Priya Lakshminarayanan as Chief Product Officer (CPO). Lakshminarayanan, who brings more than two decades of experience leading product organizations, will accelerate the company's mission of empowering brands to stay ahead of evolving subscriber expectations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241008479113/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

"Global brands rely on Recurly's innovative platform and strategic partnership to help them deliver amazing subscription experiences for their customers," said Joe Rohrlich, CEO at Recurly. "Priya's proven track record of balancing engineering excellence while keeping the customer at the forefront will be instrumental in enabling subscription leaders to build, scale, and grow."

Lakshminarayanan blends her strong engineering background with a deep empathy for customers, enabling her to innovate, launch and scale impactful new product initiatives. She comes to Recurly from Brex, the AI-powered spend management platform, where she was responsible for driving product-led growth and championing expansion into the Enterprise segment. Prior to Brex, she was at Meta leading the Trust and Safety efforts for Commerce and Business Messaging products across the Meta family of apps. She has also led numerous product releases from launch to scale at companies including Microsoft, EMC, and PayPal.

"My passion is building innovative products and leading teams to deliver strong outcomes," said Lakshminarayanan. "I'm excited to join Recurly at such a pivotal moment and was drawn to the customer-first approach and focus on helping merchants navigate, scale, and thrive in the subscription industry. I'm thrilled to lead the team to accelerate our delivery of innovative solutions that will enhance subscriber experiences and get our customers ahead of what's next."

Also announced today, Jonas Flodh will step into a new role as Head of Strategic Partnerships and Corporate Development at Recurly. Flodh will focus on deepening and expanding relationships with Recurly's partner ecosystem to deliver increasing value to merchants and their subscribers.

"I'm thrilled to have Jonas leading strategic partnerships and our corporate development strategy," said Rohrlich. "His knowledge of our industry and deep relationships with partners will be key in driving increased value for our collective partners and merchants."

This news follows the announcement of the company's brand evolution aligned with its subscriber-centric approach, global expansion with new offices in Austin, London, and Medellin, and the unveiling of Recurly Compass. This suite of innovative, AI-driven tools will deliver personalized, proactive insights, empowering subscription teams to swiftly identify and act on new growth opportunities. Other innovations delivered this year include revolutionary dashboards and built-in benchmarks and a lifecycle engagement tool that drives proactive, personalized, in-app experiences to keep subscribers engaged and increase brand loyalty.

To learn more about Recurly and getting ahead of what's next, visit www.recurly.com.

About Recurly

Recurly is how leading brands grow subscription revenue. Thousands of innovative companies and growth leaders in streaming media, digital publishing, software, travel, and health and wellness industries rely on Recurly to help them get ahead of what's next. Recurly's all-in-one platform and full flexibility is how customers are earning an average return on investment of 14x. Companies like Sling, Twitch, BarkBox, FabFitFun, Paramount, Lucid, and Sprout Social choose Recurly to manage and optimize their subscriber lifecycles with ease. Founded in San Francisco in 2009, Recurly has offices in Broomfield, London, and Medellin. Learn more at recurly.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241008479113/en/

Contacts:

Lisa Preuss

VP, Brand and Content

press@recurly.com