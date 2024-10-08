Frontegg Launches Flows: The First AI-Generated Identity Workflows

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Frontegg, a leader in Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) solutions, is announcing the launch of Flows, the world's first journey-time orchestration capability that uses generative AI to simplify the creation of advanced customer identity processes.

As growing businesses emerge from startup mode and enter scale-up mode, their user identities start to enter the thousands. In addition, managing workflows across multiple applications and often in various programming languages leads to inefficiencies, a high risk of errors, and prolonged development cycles. As a result, identity becomes fraught with business and security risks that didn't previously exist.

Until now, the task of linking together customer identity steps has demanded extensive coding expertise. Orchestrating identity management would fall squarely on the shoulders of developers, who wasted significant time managing brittle frameworks that demanded constant maintenance.

Frontegg Flows simplifies this process, empowering developers and non-developers alike to build and synchronize identity workflows across various platforms and programming languages. With Flows, users input natural language to tell the AI what to generate in the identity sequence. The AI generates the corresponding configuration and populates a visual representation of the steps. The visualization makes it easy to understand what was built, modify it if needed, and publish.

"As organizations grow, complex identity processes can lead to excessive operational overhead and security risks. Frontegg Flows is the first AI-generated interface designed to simplify these workflows, allowing developers to focus on innovating their core product rather than managing identity challenges," said Sagi Rodin, CEO of Frontegg.

Through AI-generated Flows, Frontegg has reduced the development effort required to keep identity steps secure, flexible, and optimally tailored for every user journey.

Strengthened Security

Flows is designed to help companies respond to potential security risks in an adaptive manner. For example, if a user logs in from a new device or location, Flows can trigger additional identity verification prompts such as a text message code. This context-based approach improves security without slowing down the user experience of end-users who are deemed low-risk.

Ease of Use for Developers and Non-Developers Alike

While traditional customer workflows are static and require extensive coding, Flows offers powerful low-code options. Non-developers such as product managers can create workflows using the natural language interface and independently adapt workflows to changing needs. For more advanced scenarios, developers can access pro-code options to add logic, integrate with external APIs, and set up complex conditions.

Intuitive Visualization Makes It Easy to Catch Errors and Refine Workflows

With Flows, users can visualize native workflows such as login, sign-up, and MFA. This makes it faster and easier to adjust to rapidly changing business, compliance, and security needs. Where errors would previously be buried in code, the Flows visualization makes it clear how all steps fit together and brings attention to errors.

About Frontegg

Frontegg empowers modern SaaS companies to elevate customer identity management as a strategic business driver, enhancing both security and user experience. As one of the top-ranked CIAM platforms recognized by G2 Crowd, Frontegg offers a comprehensive suite of identity management functionality. From seamless onboarding flows and advanced user entitlements to robust authorization, role management, account security measures, and multi-tenant support, Frontegg equips SaaS companies with all the essential tools. Founded in 2019 by CEO Sagi Rodin and CTO Aviad Mizrachi, Frontegg has secured $70 million in funding from Stripes, Insight Partners, and Pitango. Today, it serves as the trusted identity and user management infrastructure for leading SaaS companies worldwide, ranging from high-growth startups to Fortune 500 enterprises.

