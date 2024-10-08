Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
08.10.2024 15:38 Uhr
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Accern Announces Strategic Shift to Microsoft Azure to Enhance Client Experience, Optimize Operations, and Accelerate Government Sector Expansion

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2024 / Accern, a leading provider of NLP solutions, today announced its strategic shift to Microsoft Azure. This move aims to simplify clients' access to its ecosystem of solutions and data consumption, optimize company operations, and accelerate Accern's expansion into the government sector. Using Azure's extensive cloud infrastructure, robust support, and technical expertise, this transition is set to benefit both partners and clients.

Additionally, Accern and Azure have begun collaborating to onboard Accern as a vendor in the Azure Marketplace, along with additional partner benefits to support joint customers.

Azure Advantages for Accern Partners and Clients

1. Enhanced Cloud Infrastructure and Support:
Azure provides a comprehensive cloud infrastructure, offering support and technical advice from its team of experts and engineers. This will ensure that Accern's clients have seamless access to the infrastructure they need, bolstered by Accern access to Azure's extensive resources.

2. Trust and Security:
Security is paramount, especially for companies in the Government and Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BSFI) sectors. Azure's enterprise-grade security will provide Accern's clients with the trusted and secure environment necessary for their sensitive data.

3. Operational Optimization:
With Azure, Accern will optimize its infrastructure, granting clients easy access to the right cloud services and expert support. This streamlined access to necessary resources will improve overall operational efficiency and client satisfaction.

Exciting Future Developments with Azure AI Tools.

As part of this transition, Accern will have access to tools like Azure AI Search, a solution designed to simplify information retrieval, and clients' access to data. Azure AI Search will be a critical component for Accern's Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) System, making it more efficient and user-friendly. Azure AI Search will allow clients to quickly find and utilize the data they need, enhancing their ability to make informed decisions.

About Accern

Accern enhances Natural Language Processing (NLP) workflows for financial services with its no-code AI platform. With Accern, financial service organizations can build and deploy AI models 75% faster without writing a single line of code. The world's leading financial organizations use Accern to accelerate innovation, go to market faster, and automate processes. Learn more at www.accern.com.

Accern Contact:

Pily Montiel
Head of Operations
pily.montiel@accern.com
LinkedIn Profile

SOURCE: Accern



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
