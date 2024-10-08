Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.10.2024
WKN: A2N6YA | ISIN: US64051M7092 | Ticker-Symbol: SB6P
Berlin
08.10.24
08:08 Uhr
6,650 Euro
-0,250
-3,62 %
PR Newswire
08.10.2024 15:48 Uhr
Neonode Announces the Appointment of Peter Kruk to the Board of Directors

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON), today announced that Peter Kruk has joined the company's Board of Directors (the "Board") as a Class II director.

Peter Kruk currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer and as a board member of NCAB Group AB, a Nasdaq Stockholm-listed company and a leading global producer of printed circuit boards. Mr. Kruk brings extensive experience as a leader in global industrial companies. From 2018 to 2020, Mr. Kruk served as the President of the EMEA region in the Dometic Group and was a member of Dometic Group's management team. From 2009 to 2018, he served as President of Electronics and a member of the executive management team of Stoneridge Inc., a United States-listed company and a leading supplier of advanced electronics to the global automotive industry.

"I am very excited about joining Neonode's Board of Directors. The company has a great history of innovation and developing pioneering technology and I look forward to supporting the team and contributing to the future development of the company," said Peter Kruk.

"We are pleased that Peter will join the Board of Directors and contribute both with his general management experience and also his deep knowledge of the automotive industry," said Ulf Rosberg, Chairman of the Board.

For more information, please contact:
Interim President and Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer
Fredrik Nihlén
E-mail: fredrik.nihlen@neonode.com
Phone: +46 703 97 21 09

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/neonode/r/neonode-announces-the-appointment-of-peter-kruk-to-the-board-of-directors,c4048211

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17297/4048211/3043357.pdf

Neonode Announces the Appointment of Peter Kruk to the Board of Directors October 2024

https://news.cision.com/neonode/i/peter-kruk-neonode-board,c3340635

Peter-Kruk-Neonode-Board

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/neonode-announces-the-appointment-of-peter-kruk-to-the-board-of-directors-302270192.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
