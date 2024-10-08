Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.10.2024
EXPLOSIVES WACHSTUM voraus: URAN-AKTIEN vor dem großen Durchbruch – Hier jetzt ZUGREIFEN!!
WKN: A3CTLR | ISIN: SE0015812516
Frankfurt
08.10.24
09:19 Uhr
0,011 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
GlobeNewswire
08.10.2024 15:58 Uhr
74 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Wyld Networks AB

With effect from October 09, 2024, the unit rights in Wyld Networks AB will be
traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including October 18, 2024. 

Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   WYLD UR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0023113741              
Order book ID:  360695                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


With effect from October 09, 2024, the paid subscription units in Wyld Networks
AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and
including November 11, 2024. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   WYLD BTU                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0023113758              
Order book ID:  360698                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
