Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Wyld Networks AB

With effect from October 09, 2024, the unit rights in Wyld Networks AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including October 18, 2024. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: WYLD UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0023113741 Order book ID: 360695 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from October 09, 2024, the paid subscription units in Wyld Networks AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including November 11, 2024. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: WYLD BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0023113758 Order book ID: 360698 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB