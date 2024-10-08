Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 08.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
EXPLOSIVES WACHSTUM voraus: URAN-AKTIEN vor dem großen Durchbruch – Hier jetzt ZUGREIFEN!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
08.10.2024 16:02 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AGS Health Achieves Fourth Consecutive Recognition as a Leader in RCM Operations by Everest Group

AGS Health was recognized as a Leader in the Everest Group Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment for its vision, capability, and impact on the healthcare market.

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2024 / AGS Health, a leading provider of tech-enabled revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions and a strategic growth partner to healthcare providers across the U.S., has been named a Leader in Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Operations by Everest Group for the fourth consecutive year.

The RCM Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment evaluated 29 healthcare RCM providers' market impact and ability to successfully deliver services based on subdimensions that include market adoption, portfolio mix, value delivered, and strategic vision and capability. Results were then used to classify them into one of three categories: Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants. More information on the Everest Group RCM Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment can be found here.

The PEAK Matrix® Leader designation was the second significant industry achievement for AGS Health in 2024, which was also named the Most Improved Services Solution by KLAS Research in its 2024 Best in KLAS - Software & Services report. AGS earned the recognition after achieving a 14 percent improvement in client satisfaction with its extended business office services since the 2023 report. More information on the KLAS report can be found here.

"AGS Health is committed to providing our customers with innovative and highly effective solutions for achieving a high performing revenue cycle despite an environment characterized by increased complexity and climbing denial rates," says Patrice Wolfe, CEO of AGS Health. "To have these efforts recognized by these leading research organizations and the customers we serve strengthens our resolve in delivering intelligent automation and expert services to address healthcare organizations' pain points and achieve their clinical and operational objectives."

About AGS Health

AGS Health is more than a revenue cycle management company-we're a strategic partner for growth. Our distinctive methodology blends award-winning services with intelligent automation and high-touch customer support to deliver peak end-to-end revenue cycle performance and an empowering patient financial experience.

We employ a team of 13,000 highly trained and college-educated RCM experts who directly support more than 150 customers spanning a variety of care settings and specialties, including nearly 50% of the 20 most prominent U.S. hospitals and 40% of the nation's 10 largest health systems. Our thoughtfully crafted RCM solutions deliver measurable revenue growth and retention, enabling customers to achieve the revenue to realize their vision.

# # #

Media Contact:

Liz Goar
NPC Creative Services
liz@npccs.com

SOURCE: AGS Health



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.