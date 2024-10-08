AGS Health Achieves Fourth Consecutive Recognition as a Leader in RCM Operations by Everest Group

AGS Health was recognized as a Leader in the Everest Group Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment for its vision, capability, and impact on the healthcare market.

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2024 / AGS Health, a leading provider of tech-enabled revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions and a strategic growth partner to healthcare providers across the U.S., has been named a Leader in Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Operations by Everest Group for the fourth consecutive year.

The RCM Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment evaluated 29 healthcare RCM providers' market impact and ability to successfully deliver services based on subdimensions that include market adoption, portfolio mix, value delivered, and strategic vision and capability. Results were then used to classify them into one of three categories: Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants. More information on the Everest Group RCM Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment can be found here.

The PEAK Matrix® Leader designation was the second significant industry achievement for AGS Health in 2024, which was also named the Most Improved Services Solution by KLAS Research in its 2024 Best in KLAS - Software & Services report. AGS earned the recognition after achieving a 14 percent improvement in client satisfaction with its extended business office services since the 2023 report. More information on the KLAS report can be found here.

"AGS Health is committed to providing our customers with innovative and highly effective solutions for achieving a high performing revenue cycle despite an environment characterized by increased complexity and climbing denial rates," says Patrice Wolfe, CEO of AGS Health. "To have these efforts recognized by these leading research organizations and the customers we serve strengthens our resolve in delivering intelligent automation and expert services to address healthcare organizations' pain points and achieve their clinical and operational objectives."

About AGS Health

AGS Health is more than a revenue cycle management company-we're a strategic partner for growth. Our distinctive methodology blends award-winning services with intelligent automation and high-touch customer support to deliver peak end-to-end revenue cycle performance and an empowering patient financial experience.

We employ a team of 13,000 highly trained and college-educated RCM experts who directly support more than 150 customers spanning a variety of care settings and specialties, including nearly 50% of the 20 most prominent U.S. hospitals and 40% of the nation's 10 largest health systems. Our thoughtfully crafted RCM solutions deliver measurable revenue growth and retention, enabling customers to achieve the revenue to realize their vision.

