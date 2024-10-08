ACCESSWIRE Donates to Susan G. Komen Foundation and Joins Nashville Walk for the Cure

ACCESSWIRE, a newswire service standout that provides regional, national, and global news to thousands of clients worldwide is proud to announce its donation to the Susan G. Komen Foundation and its participation in the Nashville Walk for the Cure. This commitment reflects ACCESSWIRE's dedication to supporting breast cancer research, awareness, and the communities affected by this disease.

The Susan G. Komen Foundation is a leading non-profit organization committed to ending breast cancer through ground-breaking research, community health outreach, advocacy, and programs that focus on patient support. ACCESSWIRE's contribution will help fund ongoing research and provide vital resources to those affected by breast cancer.

"Our team is honored to participate in the Nashville Walk for the Cure, where we can contribute not just financially, but also by standing side by side with survivors, fighters, and supporters in our community," said Jennifer Hammers, EVP Sales and Marketing of ACCESSWIRE. "Breast cancer touches countless lives, and we are dedicated to playing our part in advancing research and awareness."

The Nashville Walk for the Cure, held on October 5, 2024, gathers thousands of participants to show their support for breast cancer awareness and research. Team ACCESSWIRE is joining the effort, taking each step in honor of those fighting breast cancer, those who have survived, and those we have lost. By coming together, we hope to raise awareness and encourage others to join the fight against breast cancer.

This donation and event participation are part of ACCESSWIRE's ongoing commitment to social responsibility and creating a positive impact in the communities it serves.

About ACCESSWIRE/Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct is a leading communications company, providing solutions for both Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals for over 16 years. Our comprehensive solutions are used by thousands of customers from emerging startups to multi-billion-dollar global brands, ensuring their most important moments are reaching the right audiences, via our industry-leading newswire, IR website solutions, events technology, and compliance solutions. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com

