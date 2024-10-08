Marion, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2024) - Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC Pink: INKW) is pleased to announce the cancellation and removal of all of the Company's formally outstanding convertible notes. These notes, some dating as far back as 2018, met the statutory criteria to be cancelled and removed from the Company books and financial statements effective with the Company's fiscal yearend of July 31, 2024.

The cancellation and removal of these notes amounts to $313,995.68 in debt reduction and could have potentially equated to over 6.2 billion shares had they been converted at the note's stated conversion rate of .00005 per share. $313,995.68 divided by .00005 = 6,279,913,600.

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, states, "The removal of these convertible notes off our books is wonderful news for the Company and for all shareholders. Had these notes been converted, 6.2 billion additional INKW shares would have entered the market, significantly diluting existing shares. By eliminating this debt without conversion, we protect shareholder value and seek to enhance earnings per share."

Mr. Greene concludes, "Cancelling the convertible notes demonstrates our commitment to improving shareholder value and eliminating toxic debt as we strive to secure and improve the Company's financial future. This action signals management's confidence in Greene Concepts' financial stability and growth prospects, while aligning with our strategic goals of making our flagship artesian spring water, BE WATER, a nationally recognized brand."

The elimination of this debt is reflected in the Company's upcoming annual report. See the OTC Markets Disclosure page for more information.

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, BE WATER, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

