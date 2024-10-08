The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT) is proud to announce the launch of its highly anticipated AI XPLR 2.0 platform at its Gen AI Breakthrough Conferences in London (October 9-10) and Atlanta (October 13). This next-generation AI platform introduces a groundbreaking set of features designed to transform how businesses harness Gen AI for breakthrough impact.

AI XPLR 2.0 represents a major leap forward in Gen AI innovation, bringing new tools and capabilities to help enterprises harness the power of Gen AI and accelerate their strategic business objectives. With this launch, The Hackett Group positions itself at the forefront of the Gen AI revolution, empowering organizations to unlock value at scale.

Key features of AI XPLR 2.0 include

Ability to simulate Gen AI opportunity across the entire enterprise front, mid and back offices provides innovative ideation capability.

Embedded AI Applications Discovery a powerful new feature that identifies AI functionality embedded in enterprise applications within software platforms such as Oracle, SAP, Salesforce and Workday, among others. This enables businesses to tap into the unused potential of their existing systems.

Expanded AI Use Case Library accelerates ideation, evaluation and implementation across various industries and business functions.

ROI Analyzer helps enterprises quantify the benefits and ROI of AI initiatives and deliver tangible, measurable results, allowing organizations to focus on high-value opportunities.

Dynamic Taxonomy Capability customizable taxonomy modules allow businesses to tailor their AI models and applications to industry-specific needs, enhancing precision and relevance.

Proof-of-Concept Requirements Generator streamlines the transition from POC to full implementation, reducing project timelines and driving faster time-to-value.

AI XPLR 2.0 at Gen AI Breakthrough Conferences

The launch of AI XPLR 2.0 will be a highlight of The Hackett Group's two major Gen AI Breakthrough Conferences:

London, UK (October 9-10, 2024) The global debut of AI XPLR 2.0 will showcase live demonstrations of its advanced features, including the Embedded AI Technology Discovery Module, to help businesses discover and harness existing AI capabilities within their tech ecosystems.

Atlanta, Ga., USA (October 13, 2024) A deeper exploration of AI XPLR 2.0's capabilities, focusing on real-world applications and how organizations can leverage the platform for AI-driven transformation.

The Hackett Group will further support its 2.0 launch with a series of AI-focused events across major cities, where businesses will gain hands-on experience with AI XPLR 2.0 and its breakthrough capabilities.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ: HCKT) is a global leader in strategy and consulting, focused on helping organizations harness the power of Gen AI to transform their business. With the launch of AI XPLR 2.0, the company provides cutting-edge solutions designed to help enterprises accelerate AI adoption, optimize their technology investments and drive lasting business impact.

For more information on The Hackett Group, visit https://www.thehackettgroup.com/ or email media@thehackettgroup.com.

Trademarks

The Hackett Group and quadrant logo are the registered marks of The Hackett Group

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Statements

This release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements including without limitation, words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," or other similar phrases or variations of such words or similar expressions indicating, present or future anticipated or expected occurrences or outcomes are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may impact such forward-looking statements include without limitation, the ability of The Hackett Group to effectively market its digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and other consulting services, competition from other consulting and technology companies that may have or develop in the future, similar offerings, the commercial viability of The Hackett Group and its services as well as other risk detailed in The Hackett Group's reports filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The Hackett Group does not undertake any duty to update this release or any forward-looking statements contained herein.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241008819928/en/

Contacts:

media@thehackettgroup.com