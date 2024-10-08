Consorzio di Tutela del Vino Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco DOCG: Americans Are Discovering Italy's Sparkling Crown Jewel: Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG

TREVISO, ITALY / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2024 / Although Italians consume the majority of their highest quality sparkling wines, from Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco DOCG (pronounced "coh-nay-lee-AH-no" and "val-dough-bee-YAD-den-nay"), demand by Americans as well as consumers worldwide is on the rise. Per the Consorzio di Tutela del Vino Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco DOCG, in 2023 this tiny region's exports to the U.S. were up 9.5% in volume and an impressive 25.5% in value, following a consistent growth trend over the previous ten years.





Map showing Conegliano Valdobbiadene within Italy

Conegliano Valdobbiadene is a one-hour drive north of Venice, in the Dolomite foothills, and has unique wine designations such as Rive and Cartizze.





The region around Conegliano and Valdobbiadene is close to the Dolomites, a one-hour drive north of Venice. This hilly, triangle-shaped region -- carved out by ancient glaciers and defined by ancient rivers -- curves from east to west, starting in Conegliano with soils made up of morainic material left behind by the Piave glacier; traversing seven different soil types; then ending with limestone soils surrounding the village of Valdobbiadene. These many soil types add to the rich diversification of wines from the region.

Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco DOCG is one of only 10 Italian winemaking regions with UNESCO World Heritage status. It granted this distinction based on the interaction of man and nature, in the context of 1) "hogback" hill formations, which are a series of steep, rugged slopes extending east-west, interspersed with small parallel-running valleys; 2) "ciglione" (pronounced: "chi-lee-OH-nee"), the region's distinctive terraces that are held in place not with stones but with grassy soil; and 3) the "patchwork" landscape created by the work of more than 3,000 small-scale wine producers. Together, these factors combine to create a diverse agricultural landscape in terms of both form and biodiversity.

This network of small vineyard sites is also home to just over 400 wineries. All work the region's 8,653 HA (about 21,000 acres) of vineyards by hand, as they are too steep for mechanization; this kind of vineyard work is called "heroic" vineyard management, and yields sparkling wines that are fresh and aromatic yet refined and elegant.

Certain vineyard areas are divided into smaller sections based on their unique terroir. Some of the steepest vineyard areas in Conegliano Valdobbiadene - which create elegant, structured wines - are designated as Rive (pronounced "REE-vay"); the name comes from the local dialect word for "steep vineyards." There are 43 Rive, many of which are named for their adjacent villages.

The very highest quality vineyard area is known as Cartizze (pronounced "car-TEE-zay"); only 267 acres (106 HA) bear this extremely high-quality designation, and the wines are generally delicate and aromatic of jasmine and ripe pear.

The region's exquisite sparkling wines are lauded in Italy: for example, starting this year, these were the only sparkling wines served at the Venice Film Festival. Stateside in 2024 to date, wines of the region have been featured at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen; in Wine Enthusiast, Wine Spectator, and Food & Wine magazines; as well as on FOX and CBS networks.

