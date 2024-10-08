LakeShore Biopharma Co., Ltd.: LakeShore Biopharma Provides Fiscal Half Year 2025 Financial Guidance and Reaffirms Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Guidance

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LakeShore Biopharma Co., Ltd (Nasdaq: LSB) ("LakeShore Biopharma" or the "Company"), a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering new generations of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer, today announced that it is providing financial guidance for the half year of its fiscal year of 2025 and reaffirming its financial guidance for the full year of its fiscal year 2025 ending on March 31, 2025 ("Fiscal Year 2025"), underlining the Company's strong execution and positive business momentum.

LakeShore Biopharma's previously issued guidance anticipated double-digit year-over-year revenue growth during Fiscal Year 2025 and noted that the Company expected to achieve breakeven during the period. The Company's performance in the first six months of its Fiscal Year 2025 has demonstrated solid progress towards these goals, with a preliminary total revenue estimate for the first six months in the range of RMB350 million to RMB380 million, representing substantial growth of 28% to 39% from RMB273.1 million in revenues during the same period in its fiscal year 2024.

In addition to advancing its existing pipeline, LakeShore Biopharma has been vigorously pursuing strategic initiatives including cost reductions, organizational restructuring and optimization, and management process enhancements to boost operational efficiency and eliminate non-essential expenditures. Furthermore, the Company is also committed to driving future growth through strategic alliances, including product licensing, asset purchase agreements, partnerships, and co-promotion deals with more diversified pipeline products.

Mr. Xu Wang, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "By reaffirming our full-year guidance, we are expressing belief in our ability to maintain our positive momentum and achieve our financial and operational objectives. With our new management team in place, Lakeshore Biopharma has not only maintained smooth operations, but also secured second position in China's Rabies vaccine market. Armed with a robust business model and a strong pipeline, we have consistently demonstrated our capacity to execute our core strategies effectively. Building on this solid foundation, we are actively forging long-term strategic partnerships through licensing, promotions, and other collaborative agreements. As we progress through Fiscal Year 2025 with a clear plan to enhance sustainability, efficiency, and innovation, I am confident that our team will deliver success across these areas, creating enduring value for our company and our shareholders."

About LakeShore Biopharma

LakeShore Biopharma, previously known as YS Biopharma, is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering new generations of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. It has developed a proprietary PIKA® immunomodulating technology platform and a new generation of preventive and therapeutic biologics targeting Rabies, Coronavirus, Hepatitis B, Influenza, Shingles, and other virus infections. The Company operates in China, the United States, Singapore, and the Philippines, and is led by a management team that combines rich local expertise and global experience in the biopharmaceutical industry. For more information, please visit investor.lakeshorebio.com.

