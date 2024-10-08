Digital Brand Expressions: A Better Paradigm Releases the Kinder Workplace Planner and Reflection Journal

PRINCETON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2024 / A Better Paradigm? (ABP), an online platform dedicated to promoting positive workplace practices and resources, just released the Kinder Workplace Planner and Reflection Journal.

A Better Paradigm Journal

Blue background with white letters: "A Better Paradigm Weekly Planner". A preview of the planner is below the title

The Kinder Workplace Planner and Reflection Journal from A Better Paradigm contains 52 weeks of thought-provoking questions to help individuals think about the aspects of their workdays that can contribute to creating more respectful workplaces. Each week starts with a prompt to help the journaler contemplate self-awareness and awareness of their impact on others. There are two pages per week: one to plan how they will execute the prompt and another to reflect on how the week and their plans played out.

"This journal is a way of spreading the kind workplace mission to as many people as possible," states Natalie Lorenzo, A Better Paradigm Editor & Chief Designer. "It allows people to connect with themselves and others, so they can bring their positive workplace dreams to fruition."

The journal is available to download for free on the A Better Paradigm website. It is available in an e-fillable PDF as well as print.

About A Better Paradigm: A Better Paradigm is a one-stop resource for guidance on forming and sustaining compassion-oriented workplace cultures. The website raises awareness about the benefits of socially and environmentally conscious business models and directs users to trusted sources for developing highly ethical, successful organizations. A Better Paradigm is owned and operated by Digital Brand Expressions, LLC, based in Princeton, NJ.

