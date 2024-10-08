MTM, Inc.: MTM Finalizes Acquisition of Access2Care, Expanding Market Leadership in NEMT Sector

LAKE SAINT LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2024 / MTM, the nation's largest privately held non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) broker, is excited to announce the completion of its acquisition of Access2Care, LLC from Global Medical Response (GMR). With the acquisition officially closed, MTM solidifies its position as a national leader in the NEMT industry, enhancing its market presence and increasing annual revenue by approximately 25%.









Announced in August, this strategic acquisition strengthens MTM's capacity to provide comprehensive, high-quality NEMT services to Medicaid and Medicare health plans nationwide while expanding the company's operational footprint to cover all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. MTM is committed to making the transition of Access2Care's NEMT operations from Global Medical Response to MTM as seamless as possible for all stakeholders, including health plan clients, transportation providers, and the millions of members who rely on NEMT services to access healthcare services. The addition of Access2Care's vast network of 1,900 transportation provider partners, 14,000 vehicles, and 1,400 employees will allow MTM to deliver enhanced transportation solutions across the country.

"We are excited to welcome the Access2Care team to MTM and continue building on their legacy of providing exceptional NEMT service," said MTM's President and CEO Alaina Macia. "This acquisition is a pivotal moment for MTM, and we are fully committed to ensuring a smooth and collaborative transition for all involved. By integrating Access2Care's capabilities with MTM's innovative solutions like our proprietary MTM Link platform, we are confident that clients will benefit from increased service efficiency and an enhanced member experience."

"Global Medical Response takes pride in the positive impact Access2Care has made on the non-emergency medical transportation industry, as well as on their partners and clients," said Nick Loporcaro, President and CEO of Global Medical Response. "We firmly believe this new structure will allow Access2Care's legacy in the industry to continue on a positive path as GMR refocuses our operations on our core expertise of providing air and ground emergency medical services and out-of-hospital care at a moment's notice."

Access2Care's established presence in the NEMT space, which includes the management of over 8.6 million trips annually for more than 5.5 million members, directly complements MTM's goal of delivering cutting-edge NEMT services. By combining resources, MTM and Access2Care will continue to drive innovation in the NEMT industry, ensuring better access to care for individuals across urban, suburban, rural, and remote regions.

"With our shared goals and aligned operational models, we're eager to bring MTM's advanced systems and operational efficiencies to Access2Care's existing clients," Macia added. "Our technology-driven approach, including real-time trip visibility and enhanced self-service tools, will deliver significant value to our partners."

MTM's acquisition of Access2Care follows the successful acquisitions of Veyo and MTBA in recent years, further expanding MTM's footprint and reinforcing its dedication to growth and innovation within the NEMT sector. With this acquisition, MTM continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in NEMT while never losing focus on ensuring safe, reliable transportation for those in need.

"We are confident that this acquisition positions MTM as the strongest NEMT partner in the market," said Macia. "Our vision of communities without barriers remains our priority as we deliver exceptional transportation services and focus on continuous service improvement and innovation. We look forward to building on our success as we welcome Access2Care's employees and operations to MTM."

About MTM

MTM is the nation's most trusted and qualified partner for healthcare, transportation, and logistics solutions. Since 1995, MTM has managed NEMT for state and county governments, managed care organizations, health systems, and other programs involving transportation for the disabled, underserved, and elderly. Leveraging technology to streamline processes and improve the user experience for all stakeholders, MTM's wide spectrum of services helps clients improve health outcomes, promote independence, reduce costs, and increase satisfaction. In 2009, MTM's leadership established MTM Transit, an affiliate that provides direct paratransit and fixed-route transit services. Every year, MTM and MTM Transit collectively remove community barriers for 20.5 million people by providing more than 33.6 million trips nationwide. MTM and MTM Transit are privately held, woman-owned business enterprises.

About Global Medical Response

With nearly 36,000 team members, Global Medical Response delivers compassionate, quality medical care, primarily in the areas of emergency medical and patient relocation services in the United States and around the world. GMR was formed by combining the industry leaders in air, ground, and mobile healthcare services and community, industrial/specialty and wildland fire services. Each of our companies has a long history of proudly serving the communities where we live: American Medical Response (AMR), Rural Metro Fire, Air Evac Lifeteam, REACH Air Medical Services, Guardian Flight, Med-Trans Corporation and AirMed International. For additional information, visit us on LinkedIn or at www.GlobalMedicalResponse.com.

Contact Information

Ashley Wright

Senior Manager, Marketing

awright@mtminc.com

Amy Link

Senior Public Relations Specialist

media@gmr.net

877-418-2980

SOURCE: MTM, Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.