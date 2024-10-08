Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
08.10.2024 17:02 Uhr
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Zasio Announces Major Records Management Software Update: Versatile 2025

Building on the success of Versatile 2023, Versatile 2025 is Zasio's next major update to the company's industry-leading information and compliance platform.

BOISE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2024 / Zasio, a global innovator in B2B information governance and records management solutions, is excited to announce Versatile 2025, our most powerful update yet.



Versatile 2025 includes all of Zasio's industry-changing information governance solutions under a single umbrella suite, including physical records management, electronic records management and retention schedule management.

The new update introduces numerous key features, including Zasio's new Advanced Records Management Module and a direct interface to our Customer Portal, where customers can communicate directly with our support team and easily access online training.

"We are proud to welcome the next major release of Versatile," said Kevin Zasio, Founder and CEO of Zasio Enterprises. "Versatile 2025 is a testament to our commitment to technology, innovation and providing top-of-the-line information governance solutions."

Versatile 2025 also provides users with direct access to our expert in-house Records Information Management (RIM) Consultants and includes a new artificial intelligence module (Built with Llama), which makes it easier than ever to search for records retention regulations.

"It's difficult to convey the scope of this project," said Warren Bean, Zasio's Vice President of Technology and Product Development. "We're taking 37 years of development, with all its depth and complexity, and adapting it to a modern interface that works for cloud and on-prem deployments, while also ensuring existing users don't have to re-learn an entirely new system."

Catch a sneak peek of Versatile 2025 in our video and visit us at ARMA InfoCon in Houston, Texas Oct. 13-16, where we will introduce Versatile 2025.

"I am proud of our team's dedication and hard work providing this significant update for our customers," Zasio said.

Questions? Visit Zasio.com or email connect@zasio.com for details.

# # #

Founded in 1987, Zasio has more than 37 years of experience at the forefront of records management and information governance. Zasio prides itself in its ability to foster a culture of innovation mixed with long-term thinking, which translates into offering leading-edge records and information management solutions along with unparalleled support to its customers.

Contact Information

Warren Bean
VP of Technology & Product Development
warren.bean@zasio.com
(800) 513-1000

SOURCE: Zasio Enterprises, Inc.

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
