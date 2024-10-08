Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 08.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
EXPLOSIVES WACHSTUM voraus: URAN-AKTIEN vor dem großen Durchbruch – Hier jetzt ZUGREIFEN!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
08.10.2024 17:02 Uhr
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Optimum Employer Solutions Named One of the Fastest-Growing Privately Held Companies of 2024

SANTA ANA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2024 / Optimum Employer Solutions has once again been recognized as one of the Fastest-Growing Privately Held Companies of 2024 by the Orange County Business Journal.This achievement highlights the company's continued success in the HR solutions industry, driven by a dedicated team and the strong relationships it has built with its clients.

This marks Optimum Employer Solutions' third major recognition in 2024, adding to an already impressive year. Earlier, the company earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in Americaas a 12-time repeat honoree, which celebrates the nation's most innovative and thriving independent businesses. In addition, Optimum was once again honored with the Orange County Business Journal's Best Places to Work Award, a distinction the company has proudly received every year since 2016.

Since its inception, Optimum Employer Solutions has grown significantly, all while maintaining its commitment to providing exceptional, personalized HR services. This recognition showcases the company's ability to innovate and deliver high-quality support to businesses nationwide, contributing to its remarkable growth over the years.

In the past year, Optimum Employer Solutions has expanded its offerings, improved its processes, and strengthened its client relationships, ensuring that it remains at the forefront of the HR services industry. The company attributes its growth to the collaborative environment it fosters internally and the deep connections it forms with its clients.

As Optimum celebrates this latest achievement, the company looks ahead to the future with optimism. With an unwavering focus on growth and innovation, Optimum Employer Solutions is poised to continue its upward trajectory, delivering impactful solutions that empower businesses to succeed.

Optimum Employer Solutions thanks its clients, partners, and team members for being integral parts of this incredible journey and is excited for the many opportunities that lie ahead.

About Optimum Employer Solutions

Optimum Employer Solutions - an IRS-designated Certified* Professional Employer Organization (CPEO) - was founded with the goal of helping small businesses survive, thrive, and compete for the best talent by giving them access to resources and benefits typically only found at very large companies. As a single, knowledgeable partner, we help our clients to focus on their core business and save time and money by handling all their HR, benefits, and payroll needs.

*Certification by the IRS does not imply endorsement of one company over another.

We Care About Your Humans

www.optimumhr.net

Contact Information

Jenafer Elin
Director of Accounting and Finance
jenafere@optimumhr.net
(949) 208-9216

SOURCE: Optimum Employer Solutions

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.