Optimum Employer Solutions Named One of the Fastest-Growing Privately Held Companies of 2024

SANTA ANA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2024 / Optimum Employer Solutions has once again been recognized as one of the Fastest-Growing Privately Held Companies of 2024 by the Orange County Business Journal.This achievement highlights the company's continued success in the HR solutions industry, driven by a dedicated team and the strong relationships it has built with its clients.

This marks Optimum Employer Solutions' third major recognition in 2024, adding to an already impressive year. Earlier, the company earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in Americaas a 12-time repeat honoree, which celebrates the nation's most innovative and thriving independent businesses. In addition, Optimum was once again honored with the Orange County Business Journal's Best Places to Work Award, a distinction the company has proudly received every year since 2016.

Since its inception, Optimum Employer Solutions has grown significantly, all while maintaining its commitment to providing exceptional, personalized HR services. This recognition showcases the company's ability to innovate and deliver high-quality support to businesses nationwide, contributing to its remarkable growth over the years.

In the past year, Optimum Employer Solutions has expanded its offerings, improved its processes, and strengthened its client relationships, ensuring that it remains at the forefront of the HR services industry. The company attributes its growth to the collaborative environment it fosters internally and the deep connections it forms with its clients.

As Optimum celebrates this latest achievement, the company looks ahead to the future with optimism. With an unwavering focus on growth and innovation, Optimum Employer Solutions is poised to continue its upward trajectory, delivering impactful solutions that empower businesses to succeed.

Optimum Employer Solutions thanks its clients, partners, and team members for being integral parts of this incredible journey and is excited for the many opportunities that lie ahead.

About Optimum Employer Solutions

Optimum Employer Solutions - an IRS-designated Certified* Professional Employer Organization (CPEO) - was founded with the goal of helping small businesses survive, thrive, and compete for the best talent by giving them access to resources and benefits typically only found at very large companies. As a single, knowledgeable partner, we help our clients to focus on their core business and save time and money by handling all their HR, benefits, and payroll needs.

*Certification by the IRS does not imply endorsement of one company over another.

