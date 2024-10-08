Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
08.10.2024 17:02 Uhr
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bear Grill LLC: Bear Grill, LLC Appliance Sponsors for World Food Championships Competition at Barrett-Jackson Phoenix Show

https://www.phoenixnewtimes.com/restaurants/barrett-jackson-hosts-southwest-chef-showdown-in-scottsdale-this-fall-19764578

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2024 / www.Bear-Gill.com, the leading innovator in Highly designed and fashion forward for elegant outdoor grilling experience and kitchen equipment, is the official outdoor grilling appliance sponsorship of the World Food Championships (WFC) Southwest Chef Showdown competition at the prestigious Barrett-Jackson Phoenix show. This exciting event is set to take place this Thursday the 10th through Sunday the 13th during the Barrett-Jackson Fall Auction at WestWorld of Scottsdale from October 10-13, 2024. Come see us at the Show.

This partnership is a significant move for us at Bear-Grill.com as it aims to increase Bear Grill as the High-end Outdoor gill brand visibility with outdoor cooking enthusiasts, BBQ lovers, and home decor aficionados on a grand world stage. The Southwest Chef Showdown, renowned for bringing together top culinary talent from around the globe, is the perfect platform to showcase Bear-Grill.com's high-quality, High-end products and commitment to outdoor culinary excellence. Bear Grill is bringing the sexy back to outdoor lifestyle and gilling.

"Our sponsorship of the World Food Championships competition aligns perfectly with our mission to inspire and elevate the outdoor cooking and grilling experience," said William Curtis, CEO of Bear-Grill.com. "We are thrilled to be part of this event, where we can connect with our core audience and introduce them to the latest innovations in elevated grilling and outdoor kitchen design."

The Barrett-Jackson Fall Auction, a premier event in the automotive world, attracts a diverse and passionate crowd, making it an ideal venue for Bear-Grill.com to showcase its products and engage with potential customers. Attendees can expect to see live demonstrations of Bear-Grill.com's latest grills and outdoor kitchen setups, as well as interactive cooking sessions featuring top chefs competing in the World Food Championships competition.

Event Highlights:
• World Food Championships (Southwest Chef Showdown): Bear-Grill.com-sponsored event featuring top chefs and BBQ experts.
• Live Product Demonstrations: Showcasing the latest in outdoor grills and kitchen innovations.
• Interactive Cooking Sessions: Engage with professional chefs and discover new grilling techniques.
• Exclusive Offers: Special discounts and promotions available to event attendees.
Bear-Grill.com's sponsorship of the Southwest Chef Showdown competition is part of a broader strategy to position the brand as a leader in the outdoor living and grilling market. The company is also exploring additional partnerships and events to further its reach and impact in the industry.
For more information about Bear-Grill.com and its products, visit www.bear-grill.com.

About Bear-Grill.com:
Bear-Grill.com is a premier provider of outdoor grilling equipment, outdoor kitchen solutions, and accessories. With a focus on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Bear-Grill.com has become a trusted name among BBQ enthusiasts and outdoor living professionals.

www.bear-grill

www.bear-grill
Luxury BBQ GRILLs

Contact Information:
National Sales Manager
Bear Grill, LLC
303-886-3845 Mobile
fran@bear-grill.com
Website: www.bear-grill.com

Follow Us on Social Media:
• Facebook
• Instagram
• Twitter
• LinkedIn

Contact Information

Jay McFadden
National Sales Director
jmcfadden@bear-grill.com
7757212606

Related Images

www.bear-grill

www.bear-grill
Luxury BBQ GRILLs

Barrett Jackson

Barrett Jackson
Auto Auction

SOURCE: Bear Grill LLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
