West Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2024) - Magnum Goldcorp Inc. (TSXV: MGI) (the "Company" or "Magnum") announces the resignation of David H. Evans as a director of the Company, effective October 4, 2024. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Evans for his dedication and service as a member of the Company's Board of Directors over the years.

For further information, visit the Company's website at www.magnumgoldcorp.com.

Magnum Goldcorp Inc.

"Douglas L. Mason"

Douglas L. Mason, Chief Executive Officer

