Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2024) - Vital Energy Inc. (TSXV: VUX) (the "Corporation") announced today that it has appointed MNP LLP , as auditor of the Corporation effective October 7, 2024. The resignation of the Corporation's former auditor, Crowe MacKay LLP , was accepted by the Corporation effective October 7, 2024.

Vital Energy Inc. is a publicly traded junior oil and gas company ("VUX" TSXV) whose primary focus is light and medium crude oil production in Western Canada.

