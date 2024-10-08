INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: Advanced Manufacturing Minneapolis Hosts Career Connections and Tomorrow's Leaders Initiatives to Address Manufacturing Talent Gap

New and returning programs offer networking, education and career building opportunities for students, early-career professionals and established engineers.

Advanced Manufacturing Minneapolis returns (October 16-17 at the Minneapolis Convention Center), bringing together MD&M, ATX, Design & Manufacturing, MinnPack, and Plastec as the Midwest's premier end-to-end event for the engineering and manufacturing sectors. As a vital platform for professionals, the event not only serves to showcase the latest advancements in the business but actively supports the growth of the industry through career development initiatives. This year, Advanced Manufacturing Minneapolis is launching the Career Connections program, designated to cultivate the next generations of professionals and address the growing need for talent in the sector.

Career Connections aims to support Midwest engineering and manufacturing talent at various stages of their career by offering a dedicated space for education, networking, and career-building tools, complimentary to all event attendees. Attendees will have access to resume reviews, professional headshots, networking events, and industry insights designed to help participants to advance their careers. As part of Career Connections, the invite-only Tomorrow's Leaders program specifically brings together students and merging professionals, ranging from high school to those with less than five years of hands-on experience, offering exclusive education, a guided expo tour, peer networking, and hands-on exposure to the industry. Together, the initiatives empower the Midwest workforce and prepares it to meet the evolving demands of the industry.

A recent study by Deloitte and The Manufacturing Institute underscores the importance of guiding early career professionals and tackling the growing skills gap in the manufacturing industry. The study predicts that by 2030, 2.1 million manufacturing jobs could go unfilled, with a potential cost of $1 trillion to the U.S. economy. As 77% of manufacturers report ongoing difficulties in attracting and retaining talent, the industry faces significant challenges in building a skilled workforce. Programs like Career Connections and Tomorrow's Leaders aim to help bridge these gaps by equipping professionals with the skills and opportunities needed to succeed.

"At Advanced Manufacturing Minneapolis, we are showcasing innovation and building the future workforce that will continue to drive the innovations in engineering and manufacturing," says Suzanne Deffree, Group Event Director, Informa Markets Engineering. "Minnesota has long been a hub for excellence in these fields, and with the support of national organizations like Society of Plastics Engineers and local partners like the University of Minnesota and SciTech, our Career Connections and Tomorrow's Leaders programs are designed to provide those aiming to plan their career path's next steps with the resources, guidance, and connections they need to succeed."

Both programs will take place on October 17, where attendees can expect a full day of opportunities for professional development.

To register and learn more about Career Connections and Tomorrow's Leaders, visit www.advancedmanufacturingminneapolis.com

About Informa Markets Engineering

Informa Markets' Engineering portfolio, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the engineering market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Engineering portfolio is organized by Informa, the world's leading exhibitions organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com

Media Contact

Informa Markets Engineering

EngineeringPR@informa.com

SOURCE: INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING

View the original press release on accesswire.com