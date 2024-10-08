BioBond Adhesives, Inc.: BioBond and Oregon State University Announce Licensing Agreement to Commercialize Novel Material Technologies

BioBond Continues to Grow Its IP Portfolio to Commercialize Sustainable Adhesives and Coating Solutions

LAFAYETTE, IN / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2024 / BioBond Adhesives, Inc. ("BioBond" or the "Company"), the second portfolio company launched by Big Idea Venture's Generation Food Rural Partners I, LP ("GFRP") Fund, has executed a license agreement with Oregon State University ("Oregon State") to advance certain technologies that have the potential to enable the Company to pursue its goal to usher in a new era with biodegradable adhesive alternatives for packaging of all types as used by the consumer packaging industry.





BioBond Logo





BioBond is licensing multiple patent applications in the novel biomaterials space from Oregon State. Marc McConnaughey, CEO of BioBond, stated, "Petro-based adhesives and coatings are a major source of VOCs and microplastics and are in need of innovative solutions which reduce our day-to-day exposure. I am pleased and excited to bring these new adhesives that are based on Oregon State's innovative research discoveries to the market."

"Innovation that creates commercial products is difficult to accomplish, let alone obtain. However, at Oregon State, commercial innovation plays a huge role in the research that many of their world-class professors create. Connecting technology to commercial solutions for our corporate and limited partners' business needs has been made easier for our team to obtain by closely working with Oregon State. Their extraordinary breadth of technology, especially in the areas of agriculture, food and materials, is remarkable," stated Frank Klemens, Managing Director of the GFRP Fund. "The support that we have received within this ecosystem has provided BioBond an advantage to succeed. The fund looks forward to a long, fruitful relationship with Oregon State's team of professional innovators for many years to come."

"It has been great working with Frank Klemens (GFRP), and we are excited to see Marc McConnaughey and BioBond advancing the field of sustainable packaging to help solve some important global challenges," stated Joe Christison, Assistant Director with Oregon State University Advantage.

About BioBond

BioBond, Inc. is a material science company developing new adhesive materials, coatings and applications that make our environment a healthier place to live and work. We specialize in the development of biopolymer compounds to displace traditional petroleum-based adhesives and coatings. As the second company formed within Big Idea Venture's Generation Food Rural Partners Fund, BioBond licenses intellectual property from multiple universities collaborating to develop novel materials to reduce the amount of plastic waste and VOCs such as formaldehydes entering the environment. For more information, visit https://biobondadhesives.com.

About Generation Food Rural Partners

Generation Food Rural Partners ("GFRP" or the "Fund") is an RBIC-licensed investment fund designed to drive economic growth and development in rural communities in the U.S. The Fund invests in the areas of agriculture, food and protein technologies to form new companies based on intellectual property, creating living-wage jobs at its portfolio companies. GFRP is backed by members of the Farm Credit System, including Farm Credit Services of America, CoBank, Compeer Financial and Mid-America Farm Credit. GFRP is a part of Big Idea Ventures ("BIV"), the world's most active investor in FoodTech, investing in the best food technology and AgriTech companies globally. BIV has teams in New York, Paris and Singapore and has invested in more than 100 companies across 30 countries and manages the Global Food Innovation family of funds and GFRP. For more information, visit www.bigideaventures.com/generation-food-rural-partners.

About Oregon State University

Oregon State University ("Oregon State") is a pre-eminent teaching and research enterprise that excels across disciplines. More than 36,000 undergraduate and graduate students learn by doing - pursuing original research, starting new companies, forging connections with top employers and serving local and global communities. Oregon State's 2,800 faculty are world leaders in their fields, bridging the divide between academic disciplines and training high-caliber students to meet tomorrow's challenges. Together, they build powerful collaborations with government, industry, nonprofits and academia to drive global innovation and positive change. For more information, visit https://oregonstate.edu, or for technology transfer and commercialization opportunities, visit https://advantage.oregonstate.edu/.

Media Contacts

BioBond, Inc. | Marc McConnaughey | marc@biobondadhesives.com

Oregon State University | Joe Christison | Joe.Christison@oregonstate.edu

Big Idea Ventures | Tom Mastrobuoni | tom@bigideaventures.com | (201) 725-3800

Contact Information

Tom Mastrobuoni

Chief Investment Officer

tom@bigideaventures.com

(201) 725-3800

Marc McConnaughey

CEO

marc@biobondadhesives.com

(909) 631-9598

SOURCE: BioBond Adhesives, Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.