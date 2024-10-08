Anzeige
Omega Advisors Inc. Launches: A New Buy-Sell Consulting Firm for Automotive Dealerships

Industry Veteran Gerrick Wilkins Brings 25 Years of Automotive Experience to New Consulting Venture

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2024 / Omega Advisors Inc., a full-service buy-sell consulting firm specializing in automotive dealership mergers and acquisitions, is excited to announce its official launch. Founded by industry veteran Gerrick Wilkins, Omega Advisors brings decades of expertise in dealership valuations, strategic planning, and transaction management to the automotive market.

Omega Advisors Logo

Omega Advisors Logo
Omega Advisors Logo



With over 25 years of hands-on experience in the automotive sector, including the sale of more than 35 franchised dealerships, Wilkins is well-versed in the complexities of dealership M&A. As CEO and lead Buy-Sell Consultant at Omega Advisors, Gerrick combines his deep industry knowledge with a commitment to delivering tailored solutions for clients looking to buy, sell, or strategically plan for the future.

"After taking a step back to focus on my congressional campaign and book launch, I'm thrilled to return to my automotive roots," said Gerrick Wilkins. "Partnering with my brother, Kyle, to open Omega Advisors is a dream come true, and we are already building a remarkable team to serve dealership owners across the country."

Headquartered in Henderson, Nevada, Omega Advisors is initially focused on supporting automotive dealers along the West Coast. However, the firm has plans to expand nationwide in the coming months, offering services that include divestitures, targeted acquisitions, and comprehensive strategic planning.

"I'm confident Omega Advisors will be the last call any dealer will need to make when considering buying or selling a dealership," added Wilkins. "We offer expert guidance, confidentiality, and a proven track record of facilitating successful transactions."

Though Omega Advisors' office is based in Nevada, Wilkins is quick to emphasize that he and his wife, Carol, remain deeply rooted in the Southeast. "I've always been willing to travel, and I look forward to spending more time out West as we grow the business," said Wilkins.

In addition to dealership consulting, Wilkins is a published author and philanthropist, with a passion for community development through ventures like Good Samaritan Property Development Corporation. His book, Unshackling Democracy: Embracing Term Limits, Empowering Citizens reflects his commitment to civic engagement and leadership.

To learn more about Omega Advisors and how we can help with your dealership's buy-sell needs, visit omegadvisors.com or reach out for a confidential consultation.

About Omega Advisors Inc.

Omega Advisors Inc. is a full-service buy-sell consulting firm dedicated to helping automotive dealership owners navigate mergers and acquisitions, valuations, and strategic planning. Founded by Gerrick Wilkins, a seasoned industry professional with over 25 years of experience, Omega Advisors offers personalized consulting services with a focus on confidentiality, strategic insight, and maximizing value for its clients.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Gerrick Wilkins

CEO/Buy-Sell Consultant

702-389-4485

gwilkins@omegadvisors.com

Contact Information

Gerrick Wilkins
CEO
gwilkins@omegadvisors.com
702-389-4485

SOURCE: Omega Advisors Inc.

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
