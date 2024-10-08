Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.10.2024
WKN: 887771 | ISIN: FR0000131104 | Ticker-Symbol: BNP
Tradegate
08.10.24
17:48 Uhr
62,09 Euro
+0,67
+1,09 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.10.2024 17:46 Uhr
Ageas and BNP Paribas: Transparency notification

Ageas and BNP Paribas: Transparency notification

In accordance with the rules on financial transparency*, BNP Paribas has notified Ageas on 3 October 2024 that, on 3 October 2024, its interest has exceeded the legal threshold of 10% of the shares issued by Ageas. BNP Paribas' current shareholding stands at 10,91%.

Reason for the notification
Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notification by
A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement
See annex 1a

Date on which the threshold is crossed
3 October 2024

Threshold that is crossed (in %)
10%

Denominator
187,971,187

Notified details
See annex 1 b

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable
The full chain of command can be found on https://www.ageas.com/investors/shareholders

Additional information
This transparency notification is intended to declare that BNP Paribas S.A. has crossed, on a consolidated basis, the 10% threshold upwards. This transparency notification is made in connection with the transaction announced by BNP Paribas S.A. and Fosun Group on April 14, 2024. The 3,473,271 shares (1.85%) in the capital of Ageas held by BNP Paribas Fortis SA/NV are pledged to the benefit of holders of the "CASHES" (bonds exchangeable for Ageas shares) as security for BNP Paribas Fortis SA/NV's obligation to deliver such shares to holders of CASHES upon the exercise of their right of exchange against Ageas shares pursuant to the terms and conditions of such instruments. The voting rights associated with these Ageas shares are suspended. In accordance with Article 10, §4 of the Law of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market, voting rights held in trading books are not taken into account in this transparency notification.

This press releaseand the notifications received by Ageas are available on the website.

* article 14, paragraph 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings us provisions.

Ageas is a listed international insurance Group with a heritage spanning 200 years. It offers Retail and Business customers Life and Non-Life insurance products designed to suit their specific needs, today and tomorrow, and is also engaged in reinsurance activities. As one of Europe's larger insurance companies, Ageas concentrates its activities in Europe and Asia, which together make up the major part of the global insurance market. It operates successful insurance businesses in Belgium, the UK, Portugal, Türkiye, China, Malaysia, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Singapore, and the Philippines through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries and long term partnerships with strong financial institutions and key distributors. Ageas ranks among the market leaders in the countries in which it operates. It represents a staff force of about 50,000 people and reported annual inflows of EUR 17.1 billion in 2023.

Annexes can be found in pdf version.

Attachment

  • PDF-version of the press release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e3c86423-3835-496e-990d-7e46b19bff0c)

