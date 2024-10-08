Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 08
8 October 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 75,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 617.689p. The highest price paid per share was 619.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 615.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0095% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 519,276,789 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 788,421,772. Rightmove holds 11,355,519 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
ExecutionTime
123
617.800
16:08:00
650
617.800
16:08:00
139
618.000
16:08:00
543
618.200
16:05:46
312
618.200
16:05:46
393
618.200
16:04:46
587
618.200
16:03:26
54
618.000
16:03:03
320
618.000
16:03:03
923
618.000
16:01:00
47
617.600
15:56:29
799
617.600
15:56:29
908
617.800
15:56:12
364
617.400
15:52:14
974
618.200
15:48:50
383
618.200
15:46:20
1
618.200
15:46:20
78
618.000
15:43:10
721
618.000
15:43:10
95
618.000
15:43:10
32
617.400
15:41:18
951
617.400
15:41:18
912
617.200
15:37:31
823
617.600
15:34:49
977
618.200
15:32:18
401
617.800
15:29:43
462
617.800
15:29:43
210
617.800
15:29:43
677
617.800
15:29:43
986
616.800
15:25:03
997
617.400
15:21:19
849
617.000
15:18:25
837
618.200
15:14:21
98
618.200
15:14:21
375
619.000
15:10:27
467
619.000
15:10:27
827
619.800
15:09:12
950
619.600
15:05:10
142
619.200
15:03:27
118
619.200
15:03:27
331
619.200
15:03:27
605
619.200
15:03:27
533
618.200
15:00:24
558
617.600
14:58:32
258
617.600
14:58:32
512
617.800
14:58:16
625
617.200
14:53:45
100
617.200
14:53:45
256
617.200
14:53:45
115
617.000
14:50:22
|
479
617.000
14:50:22
22
617.000
14:50:22
309
617.000
14:50:22
659
617.000
14:50:22
288
617.000
14:50:22
847
616.800
14:47:08
88
617.400
14:45:25
387
617.400
14:45:25
996
617.800
14:43:51
901
618.600
14:40:00
882
618.600
14:40:00
967
618.800
14:37:56
57
617.800
14:34:15
866
617.800
14:34:15
925
618.600
14:32:27
866
618.600
14:32:27
113
618.200
14:30:00
726
618.200
14:30:00
957
618.200
14:30:00
51
618.400
14:28:51
580
618.400
14:28:51
494
618.400
14:28:51
100
618.400
14:28:40
485
618.400
14:28:40
806
618.200
14:21:39
822
618.400
14:16:27
84
618.400
14:16:27
923
618.200
14:05:36
100
617.400
13:55:15
550
617.400
13:55:15
288
617.400
13:55:15
1114
617.400
13:55:15
254
616.400
13:36:46
625
616.400
13:36:46
1518
616.400
13:36:46
254
616.600
13:18:14
752
616.600
13:18:14
915
617.600
13:09:30
905
618.000
13:05:17
909
618.200
13:04:43
70
617.000
12:55:34
319
617.000
12:55:34
955
618.200
12:37:12
71
618.600
12:27:50
680
618.600
12:27:50
78
618.600
12:27:50
65
618.600
12:27:50
182
618.600
12:27:50
341
618.600
12:27:50
809
617.800
12:22:48
914
618.000
12:09:51
378
618.200
11:56:22
433
618.200
11:56:22
930
617.800
11:45:10
814
617.800
11:45:10
144
618.200
11:31:09
758
618.200
11:31:09
851
617.600
11:20:52
1301
617.600
11:20:52
878
616.600
10:57:50
857
616.400
10:48:20
983
616.000
10:31:51
894
615.800
10:18:06
113
615.800
10:18:06
451
615.000
10:14:27
480
615.000
10:14:27
864
615.200
10:06:27
648
615.400
10:04:37
274
615.400
10:04:24
946
616.000
09:49:55
632
616.400
09:44:03
330
616.400
09:44:03
882
616.600
09:43:04
837
615.400
09:29:06
260
617.200
09:12:07
524
617.200
09:12:07
122
617.200
09:12:07
974
618.000
09:07:01
983
618.400
08:53:51
715
618.600
08:49:57
220
618.600
08:49:57
436
619.200
08:39:11
430
619.200
08:39:11
991
619.200
08:12:11
921
619.800
08:01:45