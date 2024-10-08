Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 08.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
EXPLOSIVES WACHSTUM voraus: URAN-AKTIEN vor dem großen Durchbruch – Hier jetzt ZUGREIFEN!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
08.10.24
17:26 Uhr
7,450 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,3007,50018:06
7,3507,45018:05
PR Newswire
08.10.2024 17:54 Uhr
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 08

8 October 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 75,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 617.689p. The highest price paid per share was 619.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 615.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0095% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 519,276,789 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 788,421,772. Rightmove holds 11,355,519 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

ExecutionTime

123

617.800

16:08:00

650

617.800

16:08:00

139

618.000

16:08:00

543

618.200

16:05:46

312

618.200

16:05:46

393

618.200

16:04:46

587

618.200

16:03:26

54

618.000

16:03:03

320

618.000

16:03:03

923

618.000

16:01:00

47

617.600

15:56:29

799

617.600

15:56:29

908

617.800

15:56:12

364

617.400

15:52:14

974

618.200

15:48:50

383

618.200

15:46:20

1

618.200

15:46:20

78

618.000

15:43:10

721

618.000

15:43:10

95

618.000

15:43:10

32

617.400

15:41:18

951

617.400

15:41:18

912

617.200

15:37:31

823

617.600

15:34:49

977

618.200

15:32:18

401

617.800

15:29:43

462

617.800

15:29:43

210

617.800

15:29:43

677

617.800

15:29:43

986

616.800

15:25:03

997

617.400

15:21:19

849

617.000

15:18:25

837

618.200

15:14:21

98

618.200

15:14:21

375

619.000

15:10:27

467

619.000

15:10:27

827

619.800

15:09:12

950

619.600

15:05:10

142

619.200

15:03:27

118

619.200

15:03:27

331

619.200

15:03:27

605

619.200

15:03:27

533

618.200

15:00:24

558

617.600

14:58:32

258

617.600

14:58:32

512

617.800

14:58:16

625

617.200

14:53:45

100

617.200

14:53:45

256

617.200

14:53:45

115

617.000

14:50:22

479

617.000

14:50:22

22

617.000

14:50:22

309

617.000

14:50:22

659

617.000

14:50:22

288

617.000

14:50:22

847

616.800

14:47:08

88

617.400

14:45:25

387

617.400

14:45:25

996

617.800

14:43:51

901

618.600

14:40:00

882

618.600

14:40:00

967

618.800

14:37:56

57

617.800

14:34:15

866

617.800

14:34:15

925

618.600

14:32:27

866

618.600

14:32:27

113

618.200

14:30:00

726

618.200

14:30:00

957

618.200

14:30:00

51

618.400

14:28:51

580

618.400

14:28:51

494

618.400

14:28:51

100

618.400

14:28:40

485

618.400

14:28:40

806

618.200

14:21:39

822

618.400

14:16:27

84

618.400

14:16:27

923

618.200

14:05:36

100

617.400

13:55:15

550

617.400

13:55:15

288

617.400

13:55:15

1114

617.400

13:55:15

254

616.400

13:36:46

625

616.400

13:36:46

1518

616.400

13:36:46

254

616.600

13:18:14

752

616.600

13:18:14

915

617.600

13:09:30

905

618.000

13:05:17

909

618.200

13:04:43

70

617.000

12:55:34

319

617.000

12:55:34

955

618.200

12:37:12

71

618.600

12:27:50

680

618.600

12:27:50

78

618.600

12:27:50

65

618.600

12:27:50

182

618.600

12:27:50

341

618.600

12:27:50

809

617.800

12:22:48

914

618.000

12:09:51

378

618.200

11:56:22

433

618.200

11:56:22

930

617.800

11:45:10

814

617.800

11:45:10

144

618.200

11:31:09

758

618.200

11:31:09

851

617.600

11:20:52

1301

617.600

11:20:52

878

616.600

10:57:50

857

616.400

10:48:20

983

616.000

10:31:51

894

615.800

10:18:06

113

615.800

10:18:06

451

615.000

10:14:27

480

615.000

10:14:27

864

615.200

10:06:27

648

615.400

10:04:37

274

615.400

10:04:24

946

616.000

09:49:55

632

616.400

09:44:03

330

616.400

09:44:03

882

616.600

09:43:04

837

615.400

09:29:06

260

617.200

09:12:07

524

617.200

09:12:07

122

617.200

09:12:07

974

618.000

09:07:01

983

618.400

08:53:51

715

618.600

08:49:57

220

618.600

08:49:57

436

619.200

08:39:11

430

619.200

08:39:11

991

619.200

08:12:11

921

619.800

08:01:45


© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.