THE WOODLANDS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2024 / FastGrid, a leader in utility-scale solar and energy storage engineering solutions, announces today the acquisition of Wisergy, a La Paz, Mexico-based engineering firm specializing in high-voltage and substation design. This strategic action significantly expands FastGrid's capabilities and international footprint, positioning the company as a global, comprehensive solution provider in the renewable energy sector.

FastGrid Acquires Wisergy, Expanding High Voltage Expertise and International Presence

Combined Expertise Creates Comprehensive End-to-End Solutions for Global Renewable Energy Projects

Founded by Luis Velasquez, a seasoned renewable energy and high-voltage engineering expert, Wisergy has quickly become a key player in high-voltage engineering, contributing to 12 gigawatts of renewable energy projects across ten countries in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and Australia. This acquisition increases FastGrid's portfolio to 35 GW of global clean energy projects. "This acquisition marks a significant milestone in FastGrid's growth strategy," said Eric Curry, Chief Executive Officer, FastGrid. "By combining our strengths with Wisergy's expertise, we're not just expanding our services-we're revolutionizing how we approach renewable energy projects. We are now poised to deliver even faster, smarter, and better solutions to our clients worldwide."

Wisergy's expertise in high-voltage engineering, including substation and transmission line services, complements FastGrid's strengths in utility-scale solar and energy storage. This integration significantly expands the company's end-to-end renewable energy solutions, offering clients a broader range of in-house expertise, reduced reliance on subcontractors, and enhanced international project capabilities.

"Joining forces with FastGrid is a significant step in our mission to advance the renewable energy sector. Our combined experience and shared commitment to innovation will enable us to tackle increasingly complex projects and meet the growing global demand for sustainable power infrastructure," said Luis Velasquez, founder, Wisergy. "This partnership positions us to make a more substantial impact in accelerating the clean energy transition worldwide."

FastGrid plans to develop a center of excellence in Latin America, focusing on integrating high-voltage expertise into existing solar and energy storage projects while expanding its international impact and project portfolio.

About FastGrid

FastGrid is a leading technology-driven engineering and consulting firm specializing in renewable energy solutions. By combining industry-leading expertise with proprietary, cutting-edge technology, FastGrid addresses the most complex challenges in the renewable energy sector. The company's innovative approach is accelerating the global transition toward sustainable energy. With over 23 GW of clean energy projects deployed, FastGrid continues to shape the future of renewable energy infrastructure worldwide. www.fastgrid.com

About Wisergy

Wisergy is a rapidly growing engineering firm focused on high-voltage and substation design for renewable energy projects. With a presence in multiple countries and involvement in over 12 GW of projects, Wisergy has quickly established itself as a key player in the international renewable energy market. www.wisergy-eng.com

