China's stock market surged over six trading days around the recent National Day holiday, TCL Zhonghuan appointed Wang Yanjun as its news CEO, and Runergy started production at its new 2 GW solar module plant in Alabama, amid a looming patent lawsuit from Trina Solar. The Shanghai Composite Index surged 26% over the six trading days around China's National Day holiday, driven by government measures to boost the economy and support equities. Solar and energy storage companies led the rally, with Longi Green Energy rising 48. 54%, Trina Solar gaining 62. 48%, Sungrow increasing 54. 79%, and Arctech ...

