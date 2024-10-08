Smartsheet continues to build on its next-generation platform, featuring new ways to share work, better file organization, and boosted data visualization, all with an intuitive and cohesive user experience

Today, at its sold-out annual ENGAGE customer conference, Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR), the enterprise work management platform, unveiled the most comprehensive transformation of its offerings to date, debuting a new user experience and a range of first-of-a-kind features to empower organizations to operate at peak, regardless of users' tech savvy. The new features build on last year's debut of several AI-driven, next-generation capabilities and are another milestone in Smartsheet's continuous innovation to deliver the most powerful, intuitive solution on the market and make it easier for everyone to onboard, collaborate, and get value from Smartsheet's secure, no-code environment.

Work has dramatically changed, and managing projects, programs, and processes has never been more complex. This calls for companies to intensify their efforts to help workers focus on what's most important: driving better, faster outcomes at scale. Smartsheet's new capabilities further augment its robust solution and enable customers to support the dynamic needs of their workers without additional training or IT resources.

"Companies partner with Smartsheet because we understand the importance of rapidly adapting to the ongoing changes and complexity of work management. To help our customers ensure workers are continuously optimizing the power of our solution, we've reimagined key features and launched capabilities so that it's simpler than ever for people to get started and take full advantage of the platform, regardless of their technical abilities," said Ben Canning, SVP, Product Experiences. "Guided by customer feedback, our updated user experience and brand-new features allow customers to intuitively engage with Smartsheet in the ways that are most important to them."

Introducing collections: group and share specific assets securely

Workspaces, centralized hubs where project-related activities come together, now feature collections. This unique capability the first of its kind in the market offers a new way to curate and selectively share a collection of items for any team's specific purpose in a scalable, secure way. This means a project manager can keep track of all content related to a campaign in one workspace while still giving end users access to only the information they need, whether this is the basics or an entire project overview. And, collections lets customers bring in Smartsheet items and content from other platforms, including sheets, reports, dashboards, forms, and third-party content like Google Docs or PowerBI dashboards.

Additionally, collections also makes data security easier by offering robust controls that tailor view and edit permissions, helping ensure everyone can work on precisely what is necessary and nothing more.

Collections are available to all our Enterprise customers on the new user subscription model.

Reduce meetings and accelerate approvals with file library

Managing files is a critical aspect of collaborative work, but is often inefficient. Teams frequently share and provide feedback on assets, such as PDFs, videos, documents, and spreadsheets, in multiple review cycles. To support functions like creative operations, file library streamlines collaboration on digital assets. Users can easily add digital files to the library, request reviews, collect feedback, and share comments with stakeholders without creating a new sheet.

File library is currently available to Early Adopters and will be available to all customers on our new user subscription model by the end of October 2024.

Redesigned to be the most intuitive, inviting Smartsheet ever

The power of enterprise work management software lies in its ability to connect people and information across all teams and organizations. Smartsheet has therefore created its most beautiful, inviting platform to date, with a more vibrant, modern, and friendlier design system.

Shaped by customer feedback and with an emphasis on accessibility, Smartsheet's new look and feel will appeal to all users, whether they manage entire portfolios or simply need to reference dashboards on their phones.

Additionally, Smartsheet is debuting a user experience designed to help everyone find and execute their work with ease and speed. Highly visual and AI-driven, the reimagined user experience simplifies and streamlines onboarding by allowing users to quickly initiate projects and processes right as they enter the platform.

New ways to visualize your work

Smartsheet has also launched new data visualization experiences, enabling users to interact with their work more effectively, including:

Board view: Launched earlier this year, board view is modeled after Kanban boards and transforms how teams visualize work, enhances flexibility, and makes it easier to track progress at a glance. Now generally available.

Launched earlier this year, board view is modeled after Kanban boards and transforms how teams visualize work, enhances flexibility, and makes it easier to track progress at a glance. Now generally available. Table view: Smartsheet's refreshed grid interface, table view, offers real-time collaboration, quicker filtering, custom sorting, and an improved find experience. Already the most scalable work management tool in its category, table view now surpasses this benchmark with 10x faster formula calculations and lightening quick load times, making it more powerful than ever. Available now to Early Adopters.

"Today's news showcases Smartsheet's commitment to customer success," said Melinda Ballou, research director, Agile ALM, Quality and Portfolio Strategies service, IDC. "IDC's recent Future of Work survey research shows that to address the dynamism and complexity of flexible work over the next 18 months, the top areas of investment for organizations include Intelligent Digital Workspaces (IDWs) and communication and collaboration tools. With easier team access to resources and data across locations and environments, Smartsheet's refreshed user experience paired with its new collections and other capabilities combine to help users better manage and prioritize initiatives and collaboration for improved efficiency and productivity."

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet is the modern enterprise work management platform trusted by millions of people at companies across the globe, including approximately 85% of the 2024 Fortune 500 companies. The category pioneer and market leader, Smartsheet delivers powerful solutions fueling performance and driving the next wave of innovation. Visit www.smartsheet.com to learn more.

