Innovation in Isolation: New Book Commissioned by MacPaw Explores Ukraine's Historic Contributions to Tech, Supporting Critical Humanitarian Aid

BOSTON, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovation in Isolation: The Story of Ukrainian IT from the 1940s to the Present explores Ukraine's pivotal role in the birth of computer science and its transformation from a former part of the Soviet Union to a thriving European innovation hub and is now available for preorder online . The book will be published on February 11, 2025 ahead of the third anniversary of russia's unjust invasion of Ukraine. Commissioned by MacPaw - a global software company with deep Ukrainian roots - published by IST Publishing, and distributed by Pathway Book Service in the U.S., all proceeds from Innovation in Isolation will support MacPaw Foundation's humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine. These funds will be directed to emergency wartime medical assistance in Ukraine's most remote and inaccessible areas, a critical need in the face of russia's ongoing aggression.

From the development of the first computer in Ukraine in the 1940s to its emergence as a global tech hub in the 21st century, Innovation in Isolationchronicles Ukraine's pivotal role in the birth of computer science. Featuring exclusive interviews spanning generations with compelling illustrations and original photographs never before seen in the West, the book brings to life the untold stories of overlooked geniuses including Sergey Lebedev (1902-1974) and Victor Glushkov (1923-1982).

"We created Innovation in Isolation to shed light on the profound history of Ukraine's IT industry and to show the world how Ukraine has produced so many talented engineers and IT specialists," said Oleksandr Kosovan , Founder and CEO of MacPaw. "For decades, Soviet authorities and Moscow elites distorted our history, often claiming our inventions and the names of our inventors as their own. This book will fix that narrative, celebrating the true pioneers who helped Ukraine become a modern tech hub. I hope that readers find this exploration of Ukrainian history both enlightening and inspiring, recognizing the resilience and brilliance of these remarkable Ukrainian minds."

Innovation in Isolation celebrates Ukraine's achievements and offers valuable insights into the lessons learned under the oppression and propaganda of the former Soviet Union. This book offers readers a powerful message for today: Ukraine's innovative spirit continues to thrive despite russian aggression. By examining Ukraine's resilience and innovation in the face of adversity, readers will gain a deeper appreciation of Ukraine's tech landscape and the indomitable spirit of its people.

About MacPaw

MacPaw develops and distributes innovative software for macOS and iOS that simplifies the lives of Mac users. Renowned for its meticulously crafted products, such as CleanMyMac X, CleanMy®Phone, Setapp, and ClearVPN, and known for its Moonlock cybersecurity division, MacPaw is dedicated to enhancing and securing the Mac user experience. Founded in Kyiv, Ukraine, with a subsidiary office in Boston, MacPaw serves over 30 million users worldwide. With one in every five Mac users having at least one MacPaw app, the company is a trusted leader in the Mac software ecosystem.

