Dienstag, 08.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
EXPLOSIVES WACHSTUM voraus: URAN-AKTIEN vor dem großen Durchbruch – Hier jetzt ZUGREIFEN!!
WKN: A3CRZT | ISIN: FR0013333077
Frankfurt
08.10.24
15:29 Uhr
1,670 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
08.10.2024
Affluent Medical Announces Participation in Upcoming Scientific Events.

08-Oct-2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Affluent Medical Announces 
Participation in Upcoming Scientific Events 
 
 
Aix-en-Provence, October 8, 2024 - 5:45 p.m. CEST - Affluent Medical (ISIN: FR0013333077 - Ticker: AFME - "Affluent"), 
a French clinical-stage medical technology company specializing in the international development and industrialization 
of implantable innovative medical devices, today announced that the company will participate in the following upcoming 
scientific conferences in the fourth quarter, 2024: 
EACTS 2024 
38th European Association for Cardio-Thoracic Surgery Annual Meeting 
Location: Lisbon, Portugal 
Date: 09-12 October 2024 
Learn more 
ICS 2024 
54th International Continence Society Annual Meeting 
Location: Madrid, Spain 
Date: 23-25 October 2024 
Learn more 
PCR London Valves 
Official Course of the European Association of Percutaneous Cardiovascular Interventions 
Location: London, United Kingdom 
Date: 24-26 November 2024 
Booth: A2 
Learn more 
"Affluent Medical is dedicated to pioneering minimally invasive solutions that redefine patient care, enhance lives and 
address pressing medical needs of more than 600 million individuals worldwide affected with urinary incontinence and 
mitral insufficiency. In the past year, we have made major steps in the development of our medical devices, notably, 
our important deal with Edward Lifesciences, the global leader in patient-focused medical innovations for structural 
heart disease, for our mitral valve technologies, as well as encouraging initial performance results for our artificial 
sphincter Artus", explained Sébastien Ladet, CEO of Affluent Medical. "As we progress our programs towards the pivotal 
and approval stages, we are very much looking forward to meeting with leading experts and companies in their respective 
fields to discuss latest research, patient needs as well as our programs and partnering opportunities." 
During the events, Affluent will be available to discuss the company's latest advances in the development of its three 
innovative medical devices as well as their unique potential: 
MITRAL RING KALIOSTM: 
KaliosTM is the only mitral annuloplasty device that can be simply adjusted percutaneously by a cardiologist to treat 
both residual or recurrent mitral valve insufficiency, at any time after implantation, repeatedly and with a beating 
heart, thereby avoiding a repeat open-heart surgery. Affluent Medical believes that KaliosTM would avoid further 
intervention for potentially 30% to 40% of patients over a five-year horizon. 
Following positive feedback from the FDA in September 2024, Affluent Medical's objective is to submit a De Novo 
application with current clinical data at the end of 2025/early 2026, followed by commercial launch, subject to 
Edwards' decisions. 
 
 
MITRAL VALVE EPYGON: 
Epygon is the only biomimetic mitral heart valve that mimics the anatomy of the native mitral valve and physiological 
blood flow, able to be implanted via a transcatheter route. This transcatheter approach avoids an invasive open-heart 
procedure and associated complications to treat mitral valve insufficiency. 
In 2024, the company began a collaboration with Prof. Mohammad Sarraf, MD, interventional cardiologist at the Mayo 
Clinic in the US, to evaluate the benefits of the biomimetic design of the Epygon valve. This innovative design aims to 
replicate the anatomy and natural physiology of the native mitral valve to enable patients to recover good cardiac 
function more quickly. 
During the first half of 2024, Affluent Medical accelerated patient evaluations, achieving a fourfold increase in the 
number of patients included by the end of June 2024 with the goal is to implant up to 10 patients to complete the pilot 
phase. 
 
URINARY SPHINCTER ARTUS: 
Artus is the first artificial urinary sphincter that can be activated by the patient with a simple remote control for 
the treatment of moderate to severe urinary incontinence. Urinary incontinence is a major public health problem for 
over 400 million people worldwide without any innovation in the last 40 years, causing patients to suffer a reduced 
quality of life associated with the psychological disorders related to the disease. 
As of mid-September 2024, seven patients had received an implant, representing over half of the planned patients for 
the pilot phase of the study. The Company plans to implant a total of 10 patients by Q4 2024 and then launch the 
pivotal phase of the study. 
 
To schedule a meeting during the upcoming conferences, please contact the company at contact@affluentmedical.com. 
 
 
About Affluent Medical 
Affluent Medical is a French medical technologies company, founded by Truffle Capital, that aims to become a global 
leader in the treatment of structural heart diseases, one of the world's leading causes of mortality, and urinary 
incontinence, which currently affects one in four adults. 
Affluent Medical develops next-generation implants that are minimally invasive, innovative, adjustable and biomimetic, 
designed to restore essential physiological functions. The candidate products developed by the Company are all 
undergoing clinical studies in humans. 
Subject to raising the funds necessary to finance its strategy and the positive results of ongoing clinical studies, 
the Company aims to gradually market its products from 2026, directly or indirectly. 
 
For more information, please visit www.affluentmedical.com 
 
 
Contacts: 
AFFLUENT MEDICAL       SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN 
               Financial communications / Press relations 
Sébastien Ladet        Ghislaine Gasparetto / Jennifer Jullia 
Chief Executive Officer    +33 (0)6 21 10 49 24 / +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19 
investor@affluentmedical.com ghislaine.gasparetto@seitosei-actifin.com / jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com 
               MC SERVICES AG 
PRIMATICE 
               Media relations Europe 
Public Relations France 
Thomas Roborel de Climens   Caroline Bergmann / Julia BITTNER 
+33 (0)6 78 12 97 95 
               +49 (0)211 529252 20 / +49 (0)211 529252 28 
thomasdeclimens@primatice.com 
               affluent@mc-services.eu

Language:    English 
Company:     Affluent Medical 
         320 avenue Archimède, Les pléiades III Bâtiment B 
         13100 Aix en Provence France 
         France 
Phone:      +33 4 42 95 12 20 
E-mail:     jerome.geoffroy@affluentmedical.com 
Internet:    https://www.affluentmedical.com/ 
ISIN:      FR0013333077 
Euronext Ticker: AFME 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2004537 
 
