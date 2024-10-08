SalMar ASA: SalMar - Q3 2024 Trading update

Consolidated harvest volumes in Q3 2024 are:
Farming Central Norway: 38.2
Farming Northern Norway: 18.3
SalMar Aker Ocean: 2.1
Icelandic Salmon: 1.8
Total: 60.3
All figures in 1,000 tgw.
The full Q3 2024 report will be released on Monday 18 November 2024 at 06:30 CEST, the following presentation will be available through Norwegian webcast at 08:00 CEST and English webcast (recording) at 10:00 CEST.
For more information, please contact:
Håkon Husby
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +47 936 30 449
Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)