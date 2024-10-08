Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.10.2024
08.10.2024 18:18 Uhr
Yorkshire Water Finance Plc - Publication of Final Terms

Yorkshire Water Finance Plc - Publication of Final Terms

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 08

Yorkshire Water Finance plc

(a company incorporated in England with registered office at Western Way, Halifax Road, Bradford, BD6 2SZ and company number 11444372)

LEI: 213800O8BDOGHJMTCP32

Publication of Final Terms

The following Final Terms under the £8,000,000,000 multicurrency programme for the issuance of Guaranteed Bonds, with Yorkshire Water Finance plc as the issuer and Yorkshire Water Services Limited, Yorkshire Water Services Holdings Limited and Yorkshire Water Services Finance Limited as the guarantors (the "Programme") are available for viewing:

Final Terms dated 8 October 2024 for Yorkshire Water Finance plc's £100,000,000 Series 7 Class A 4.276 per cent CPI-Linked Guaranteed Unwrapped Bonds due 10 October 2039.

The Final Terms should be read and construed in conjunction with the base prospectus dated 29 August 2024 relating to the Programme (the "Prospectus").

To view the full Final Terms document please click below.

A copy of the Final Terms has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

For further information, please contact:

Yorkshire Water

Western House

Halifax Road

Bradford

West Yorkshire

BD6 2SZ

Email: debtIR@keldagroup.com

Attention:Daniel Clarke

DISCLAIMER - INTENDED ADDRESSEES

Please note that the information contained in the Final Terms may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries (specified in the Final Terms) only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the Final Terms is not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the Final Terms you must ascertain from the Final Terms whether or not you are part of the intended addressees of the information contained therein.

In particular, the Final Terms does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. This is not for distribution in the United States. The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or under any relevant securities laws of any state of the United States of America and are subject to U.S. tax law requirements. Subject to certain exceptions, the securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons or to persons within the United States of America, as such terms are defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act. There will be no public offering of the securities in the United States.

Your right to access this service is conditional upon complying with the above requirement.



42a Drawdown Final Terms - 08 10 2024
