Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 08.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
EXPLOSIVES WACHSTUM voraus: URAN-AKTIEN vor dem großen Durchbruch – Hier jetzt ZUGREIFEN!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MM87 | ISIN: NO0010358484 | Ticker-Symbol: E2M
Frankfurt
08.10.24
09:19 Uhr
0,168 Euro
+0,003
+1,57 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ELECTROMAGNETIC GEOSERVICES ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELECTROMAGNETIC GEOSERVICES ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1740,19618:28
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.10.2024 18:06 Uhr
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EMGS - Vessel activity and multi-client sales update for the third quarter 2024

Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA (the "Company" or "EMGS") releases information on vessel activity and multi-client sales during the quarter approximately 4-5 working days after the close of each quarter. The Company defines vessel utilisation as the percentage of the vessel charter period spent on proprietary or multi-client data acquisition. Downtime (technical or maritime), mobilisation, steaming, and some standby activities are not included in the utilisation rate.

At the end of the third quarter 2024 the Company had one vessel on charter, the Atlantic Guardian. The Atlantic Guardian completed transit from Brazil to Norway and commenced acquisition of previously announced prefunded multi-client projects including the OBN seismic survey.

The utilization for the third quarter was 40% compared with 0% for the third quarter 2023.

EMGS had one vessel in operation and recorded 3.0 vessel months in the quarter. In the third quarter 2023, the Company recorded 3.0 vessel months.

Multi-client revenues in the third quarter
The Company expects to record approximately USD 0.5 million in late sale multi-client revenue in the third quarter of 2024. The revenue for the fully prefunded multi-client surveys, acquired in the third quarter, is expected to be recognized in the fourth quarter of this year upon final data delivery.

EMGS will publish its third quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday 7 November 2024 prior to 07:30 local time (Norway). A recorded presentation will also be made available over the Internet. To access the presentation, please go to the Company's homepage (www.emgs.com) and follow the link.

Contact
Anders Eimstad, Chief Financial Officer, +47 948 25 836

This information is published in accordance with the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12.


About EMGS
EMGS, the marine EM market leader, uses its proprietary electromagnetic (EM) technology to support oil and gas companies in their search for offshore hydrocarbons. EMGS supports each stage in the workflow, from survey design and data acquisition to processing and interpretation. The Company's services enable the integration of EM data with seismic and other geophysical and geological information to give explorationists a clearer and more complete understanding of the subsurface. This improves exploration efficiency and reduces risks and the finding costs per barrel. CSEM technology can also be used to detect the presence of marine mineral deposits (primarily Seabed Massive Sulphides) and EMGS believes that the technology can also be used to estimate the mineral content of such deposits. The Company is undertaking early-stage initiatives to position itself in this future market.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.