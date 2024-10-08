Boeing Announces Third-Quarter Deliveries

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the third quarter of 2024.

The company will provide detailed third quarter financial results on October 23. Major program deliveries during the third quarter were as follows:

Major Programs 3rd Quarter 2024

Year-to-Date 2024











Commercial Airplanes Programs











737 92



229



767 6



15



777 4



11



787 14



36

Total 116



291















Defense, Space & Security Programs











AH-64 Apache (New) 7



10



AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured) 11



24



CH-47 Chinook (New) -



2



CH-47 Chinook (Renewed) 2



7



F-15 Models 3



10



F/A-18 Models 1



5



KC-46 Tanker 5



10



MH-139 3



3



P-8 Models 1



4



T-7A 1



1

Total 1 34



76

1 Deliveries of new-build production units, including remanufactures and modifications Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.

