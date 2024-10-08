Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.10.2024
WKN: 850471 | ISIN: US0970231058
Tradegate
08.10.24
18:59 Uhr
141,16 Euro
-0,84
-0,59 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
PR Newswire
08.10.2024 17:00 Uhr
16 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Boeing Announces Third-Quarter Deliveries

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the third quarter of 2024.

The company will provide detailed third quarter financial results on October 23. Major program deliveries during the third quarter were as follows:

Major Programs

3rd Quarter

2024


Year-to-Date

2024







Commercial Airplanes Programs







737

92



229



767

6



15



777

4



11



787

14



36


Total

116



291









Defense, Space & Security Programs







AH-64 Apache (New)

7



10



AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)

11



24



CH-47 Chinook (New)

-



2



CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)

2



7



F-15 Models

3



10



F/A-18 Models

1



5



KC-46 Tanker

5



10



MH-139

3



3



P-8 Models

1



4



T-7A

1



1


Total 1

34



76


1 Deliveries of new-build production units, including remanufactures and modifications

Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.

Contact: Investor Relations: [email protected]
Communications: [email protected]

SOURCE Boeing

© 2024 PR Newswire
