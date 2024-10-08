Boeing Announces Third-Quarter Deliveries

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the third quarter of 2024.
The company will provide detailed third quarter financial results on October 23. Major program deliveries during the third quarter were as follows:
Major Programs
3rd Quarter
2024
Year-to-Date
2024
Commercial Airplanes Programs
737
92
229
767
6
15
777
4
11
787
14
36
Total
116
291
Defense, Space & Security Programs
AH-64 Apache (New)
7
10
AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)
11
24
CH-47 Chinook (New)
-
2
CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)
2
7
F-15 Models
3
10
F/A-18 Models
1
5
KC-46 Tanker
5
10
MH-139
3
3
P-8 Models
1
4
T-7A
1
1
Total 1
34
76
|
1 Deliveries of new-build production units, including remanufactures and modifications
Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.
Contact: Investor Relations: [email protected]
Communications: [email protected]
SOURCE Boeing